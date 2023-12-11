'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' fans remember Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell. Here's what to know about her kids and relationship status when she died.

TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was an unforgettable reality TV series introducing viewers to “Mama” June Shannon and her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The show ran from 2012 to 2014, and fans got to know the starring family quite well over the years, as they continued to appear in reality TV news. Unfortunately, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Alana’s sister, died on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. So, was Anna Cardwell married? And how many kids did she have?

Was ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ star Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell married?

The TLC reality series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, has several controversies surrounding it. And fans are sad to hear about Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s death. Anna received a diagnosis of stage 4 adrenal carcinoma at 28 years old in January 2023. She died on Dec. 9, 2023, at 29 years old.

So, was Anna married? A marriage certificate obtained by TMZ shows she married Eldridge Toney on March 4, 2023. She began chemotherapy the same month she tied the knot.

This wasn’t Anna’s first marriage. Anna tied the knot with Michael Cardwell in 2014 and separated in 2017. She posted about the separation on Facebook.

“For those who hasn’t seen mine and Michael status we are separated it’s just a lot on both of us and have a lot to thinking about but this is only temporary right now but I love him and always will no matter where this goes so people I ask don’t be blowing up my inbox [please] and thank [you] [sic],” the Facebook post reads, according to In Touch Weekly.

After Anna’s relationship with Michael, she began dating Eldridge in 2017. In 2021, she opened up to The Sun about how Eldridge wanted to walk down with aisle with Anna, but Anna didn’t feel certain, given the failure of her first marriage.

“We’ve been together almost four years this month or next month,” she told the publication. “It’s a hassle to deal with him and it’s a hassle to deal with me. He wants to marry me, but after my first marriage, I don’t really want to get married again, because you never know what will happen. I always tell him marriage is just a piece of paper saying, ‘Hey, you’re married.’”

She noted that she and Eldridge had promise rings for each other. “I told myself if we make it past four years, then we can talk more about it, and that’s right around the corner,” she added. “I’m like, we make it four years and a day, we can talk about it.” Finally, the couple decided to take the plunge.

How many kids did she have?

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell had a husband and several children at the time of her death. But neither of her children has her current husband, Eldridge Toney, as their biological father.

Anna had two daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, born in 2012, and Kylee Madison, born in 2015. Anna had Kaitlyn with a man from a previous relationship. She had Kylee when she and her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, were still together.

Anna hoped to have children with Eldridge, but they faced complications. “We are trying to have a third child, and it’s been difficult,” she told The Sun. “I’ve gone through four miscarriages and a D&C. The last miscarriage was two days before Christmas, and I had to get a D&C done. It felt like I was giving birth, it was the worst pain of my life. It’s a really painful process, so I’m like, you know, let’s give it one more try. “

She explained to The Sun that her body didn’t make enough progesterone, preventing viable pregnancies. “I don’t have enough in my system, so it keeps the baby from getting enough nutrition,” she added.

