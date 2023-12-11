'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell died in December 2023. What was her net worth? Here's what to know.

Fans remember Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and the Shannon family in TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. While the show didn’t run for long, the Shannons, including “Mama” June Shannon’s daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, left a mark on the reality TV landscape. Sadly, Anna died in December 2023. So what was Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s net worth at the time of her death? Here’s what to know.

What was Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s net worth?

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo brought in a healthy income for the family. Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell reportedly died with a net worth of around $1 million.

Anna became a reality TV star but had other jobs to help care for her family and kids. In Touch Weekly reports she had a stocking job at Walmart. However, in March 2022, Anna posted to Facebook about selling cars. She was reportedly a saleswoman at Five Star Toyota of Milledgeville.

“Looking to trade or upgrade and just get something?” she wrote. “I will be your girl if you’re looking for pre-owned or brand-spanking new.”

The bulk of her wealth likely came from TLC. Initially, it was reported that the Shannon family made between $2,000 and $4,000 per episode of Honey Boo Boo. But Mama June Shannon later laughed at that number, suggesting she and the rest of her family members made way more money than that. The millions of viewers who tuned into the show, which ran from 2012 to 2014, might’ve meant the Shannons earned around $20,000 per episode.

Anna reportedly married her boyfriend before she died. She and her partner of several years, Eldridge Toney, secretly married in March 2023. It’s unclear how much money they had with their combined income.

She paid $47,000 for a breast augmentation

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell came from humble beginnings, and she likely never imagined having a seven-figure net worth. She once spoke to HollywoodLife about her $47,000 breast augmentation. While speaking to the publication, Anna expressed that she didn’t want to return to stocking Walmart shelves too soon, as she hoped to heal fully from her surgery.

“I’m a stocker at Walmart. I basically lift up heavy stuff and put it on shelf, and reaching from the top shelf,” she explained. “I went to work probably a week after being at home. I slept most of the time I was home, because I was off for a little while. Then, I went back to work. It was weird going back to work. I was scared to go to work with the scarring because I still had my tape on, and I still had stitches. I was scared about that. Also, I was scared that something’s going to pop out, but nothing did. I finally took my tape off, probably about a couple of weeks after being home.”

What does Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson do now?

June Shannon and Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson | JB Lacroix/WireImage

The stars of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo are living much different lives in 2023 than they were in 2012. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has big plans for her future, as she graduated from high school in May 2023.

“Next, I am going to be a neonatal nurse at Regis University in Denver, Colorado,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight. She received a $21,000 scholarship to study nursing, and Mama June Shannon is very happy with that.

“We still have to pay a little bit for the school, but it helps out a little bit,” Mama June added. “That’s why I like that.”

As for reality TV, Alana wouldn’t say if she wants to return. “We don’t know,” she said. “You’ll have to find out.”

