Anna Duggar Allegedly Sits on ‘Plastic Chairs’ in a ‘Cold Room’ When Visiting Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar was sentenced to over a decade in prison for obtaining child sexual abuse material, and Duggar family followers are curious as to how this affects his wife, Anna Duggar. Anna stood by Josh’s side initially, though she remains quiet now. Recent insiders suggest she and her children visit Josh regularly, but their visitations might not be very comfortable.

Visitors at FCI Seagoville allegedly sit on uncomfortable furniture in a cold room

Josh Duggar is typically allowed to have visitors during his stint at FCI Seagoville. According to Radar Online, Anna Duggar was allowed to visit Josh twice monthly, but not all of the couple’s seven children can also visit alongside Anna. “Each adult visitor may have one child under the age of 4; however, the child must remain on the lap of the adult,” the FCI Seagoville rules read.

An insider said Anna and her kids have attended visitations regularly in 2023. “We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” they said, according to the Daily Mail. “I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids. I don’t really know anybody else.”

Unfortunately, the conditions aren’t the most comfortable for visitors. The insider alleged the visitations ended up to an hour earlier than anticipated, and visitors have to sit on “plastic chairs” in a “really cold” room while speaking to the person they’re visiting. The vending machines also aren’t typically stocked. “Sometimes, there’s food in the vending machines, but often it’ll go for weeks at a time with nothing,” they added. “It’s very uncomfortable.”

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, may not be able to visit him as much currently

While Anna Duggar may have grown accustomed to visiting Josh Duggar in prison, she may have to hold off temporarily. In Touch Weekly reports Josh reportedly was transferred to solitary confinement at FCI Seagoville over the alleged possession of a cell phone. This could potentially impact how often Anna can visit Josh.

According to the FCI Seagoville handbook, “inmates in disciplinary segregation will be denied certain privileges. Personal property will usually be impounded.” Josh will be given “blankets, a mattress, a pillow, toilet tissue, and shaving utensils (as necessary), the mattress may be removed from lights on to lights off.”

It remains unclear how long Josh will remain in solitary confinement over the cell phone issue, or how he received a cell phone in the first place.

Where is Anna Duggar now?

Anna Duggar currently resides on Duggar family property over five hours away from FCI Seagoville. But evidence suggests she’s considered moving to Texas to be closer to Josh Duggar.

Anna regularly visits her sister, Priscilla, who has unused property near FCI Seagoville. But additional sources claim Josh doesn’t want Anna to move out of Arkansas and away from the Duggar family. Josh believes his appeal will go through and he’ll leave prison sooner rather than later, making Anna’s move pointless. Josh’s lawyers presented his appeal in February 2023.

