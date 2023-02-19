Anna Duggar Allegedly Waits Hours to See Josh Duggar Due to Power Outages in Prison

Josh Duggar was convicted of obtaining child sexual abuse material, and he now will spend over a decade behind bars at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, publically stood by her husband in the beginning. But she recently deleted all her social media, keeping quiet regarding where she stands. An insider alleged that Anna still visits Josh regularly despite the regular power outages in the prison. Here’s what they said.

Is Anna Duggar still married to Josh Duggar?

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar remain married despite Josh’s prison sentence. The Duggar family remains staunchly anti-divorce, and Anna made it clear that she hopes to work through the bumps in the road with Josh. With that said, some Duggar family members encouraged Anna to leave Josh.

“If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh,” cousin Amy Duggar wrote on Instagram in May 2022. “Someday, your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth for forever!

I’m saying all of this publicly so that when they do grow up, they will also know that they had family members shouting from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all along. Your children look up to you so much … Please be the role model they need in their life.”

Despite Amy’s pleas, Anna allegedly continues to go and visit Josh.

She allegedly waits hours to see her husband due to power outages at FCI Seagoville

A family member of an inmate at FCI Seagoville alleged that they frequently see Anna Duggar visiting Josh Duggar. “We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” the source told the Daily Mail. “I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids. I don’t really know anybody else.”

The source added that visitors sometimes have to “wait hours” to see inmates due to the ongoing power outages. “There’s always a delay,” they added. “A couple of weeks back, they said that the electricity was down. It goes in and out all the time so they use it as an excuse to make us wait for a couple of hours before we could get in.”

Another insider told The Sun that the prison is running on generators that cause the daily outages. “They go without electricity or heating for days, even when a big cold front came through Texas,” the source claimed. “They didn’t have any hot water for days at a time. They’ve been through six generators in the past six weeks because they keep burning them out instead of just fixing the electricity.”

Where is Anna Duggar now?

So, where is Anna Duggar now? She reportedly still lives on Duggar family property, though rumors suggest she may consider a move to Texas. Anna has her sister, Priscilla, who lives near Josh.

A source told In Touch Weekly that Anna might also want a change of scenery, especially with her being so close to her in-laws. While she “hasn’t given up on Josh, 12 years behind bars is a long time,” and she reportedly “does want a change from her life in Arkansas.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

