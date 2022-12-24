Anna Duggar Appears to Skip the Duggar Family Ugly Sweater Party Despite Her Kids Attending

The Duggar family holiday celebrations will look different in 2022 than they have in past years. Josh Duggar is in prison for the next decade, and his wife, Anna Duggar, still lives on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property with their seven children. Recently, Josh and Anna’s son, Michael Duggar, made a splash with a controversial Christmas sweater at a family party. And it looks like Anna didn’t attend the party at all.

Anna Duggar’s son, Michael Duggar, was spotted at the Duggar family’s ugly sweater party

Josh Duggar’s prison sentence puts a damper on the family’s traditional Christmas celebration. In the past, the entire Duggar family and many friends would come together to celebrate the birth of Christ — and that included Josh, Anna Duggar, and their children. The Duggars also commonly threw an ugly sweater party before the holidays. Josh, Anna, and the kids were always attendees, but 2022 looked a lot different.

Jed and Katey Duggar posted a YouTube video of the ugly sweater party. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home didn’t look nearly as crowded as it’s looked in years past. But fans did notice that Josh and Anna’s son, Michael, was there. He wore a sweater covered in a menorah pattern and a yarmulke on his head, causing outrage from some family followers.

“What was the intention of the kid wearing the yarmulke?” a YouTuber asked, according to In Touch Weekly. “The Yarmulke is used out of devotion to the Jewish faith, not for whatever it was used for here.”

Anna Duggar didn’t appear to attend the party

"It's weird and ignorant but what do you expect," one social media user wrote in response to Anna Duggar's decision to let her son Michael wear a "disrespectful" ugly Christmas sweater.

While some (or all) of Josh and Anna Duggar’s children attended the Duggar family’s ugly sweater party, it didn’t look like Anna Duggar attended. Historically, Anna and Josh always went to the celebration, and Anna even attended just a few days after giving birth. But there’s reportedly tension between Anna and the rest of the Duggar family given Josh’s circumstances.

An insider told Radar Online that the entire Duggar family is experiencing a lot of tension this holiday season, which might also explain the low attendance for the ugly sweater party. “The whole family is in chaos and fighting,” the insider said. “Most of the siblings can’t bear to be in the same room together.”

The insider also claimed that Anna still feels “sore” over Josh’s siblings speaking out against Josh before he was convicted. With that said, she still wants her kids to see their cousins and relatives over the holidays even if she avoids the larger gatherings.

Josh Duggar remains in prison for the 2022 holiday season

Josh Duggar is about to spend his first Christmas behind bars.

It’s unclear exactly what Anna Duggar will choose to do for Christmas 2022. But Josh Duggar will remain at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas.

In 2021, Josh spent the holiday season at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas. This year, he’ll get a special Christmas meal that includes cornish hen, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, broccoli cheddar casserole, corn on the cob, and multiple dinner rolls, according to Radar Online. The prison also gifts him “holiday bags” containing “various consumable items.”

We imagine Anna will attempt to visit Josh in Texas and possibly stay with her sister, Priscilla, as she lives near the prison. But we are not yet sure.

