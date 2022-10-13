Anna Duggar ‘Doesn’t Want to Deal With’ Josh Duggar’s Appeals: ‘It’s Dragging This Nightmare On’

Duggar family followers have kept up with Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict and sentencing. Josh was found guilty of obtaining child sexual abuse material, and his sentence means he’ll spend over a decade in prison. His wife, Anna Duggar, has said she supports Josh despite his crimes. Now, an insider alleges Anna “doesn’t want to deal” with Josh’s appeals, as it’s “dragging” the process on.

Josh Duggar’s defense team filed an appeal brief on Oct. 3, 2022

Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

While the court found Josh Duggar guilty of his crimes, his defense continues to fight for his freedom. According to WREG.com, Josh’s defense team filed an appeal brief on Oct. 3, 2022. The appeal spans 64 pages and includes a case summary, citations, and a request for a 20-minute oral argument before the federal appeals court.

In the document, Josh’s defense has three issues they want to discuss. First, they want to examine whether Josh’s “constitutional right to present a complete defense” was violated. Second, they want to discuss the court’s decision to deny Josh’s right to suppress statements. Finally, the defense hopes to discuss how the district court allowed the Government’s expert to offer testimony while prohibiting Josh’s expert from testifying.

“Each of the errors giving rise to this appeal is sufficient to warrant reversal of Duggar’s conviction,” the brief states. Following Josh’s brief, the prosecution has 21 days to respond.

Anna Duggar, ‘doesn’t want to deal’ with the appeals anymore

Anna Duggar Is Reportedly 'Coming to Terms' With Reality Following Josh's Prison Sentence https://t.co/JZCLJU7tVc — CafeMom (@cafemom) October 8, 2022

While Josh Duggar hopes to prove his innocence, it seems Anna Duggar might want to put the entire ordeal behind her. A source told In Touch that Anna no longer wants to “deal” with the appeals, as it’s causing “added emotional strain.”

“Of course, she prayed that Josh was wrongly convicted, that he had changed his ways and was innocent, but he was found guilty, sentenced and she accepted it,” the source noted. “That was a nightmare for her. It’s been very difficult for her and while the appeals may be necessary, for her, it just feels like it’s dragging this nightmare on.”

The same source explained that Anna wants to “check out” and forget about everything going on with Josh. “Anna wants nothing more than to check out and forget everything about this nightmare that Josh has brought upon her and her children,” they explained. “She just wants to move on. That’s one of the reasons she’s not on social media anymore. It stresses her out.”

Can Anna Duggar divorce Josh Duggar?

“She’s not sure if there is a future with Josh,” a source exclusively tells In Touch about Anna Duggar’s plans for the future with Josh Duggar.https://t.co/ZMN9SjjzCs — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) October 7, 2022

While Josh Duggar wants to fight for a shorter sentence, it may push Anna Duggar away. Is there any chance she’ll divorce Josh?

The answer is likely no. The Duggar family doesn’t believe in divorce, and Anna’s made it known she plans to stick by her husband’s side. Additionally, her childhood friend posted an AMA on Reddit about Anna and Josh. The friend claimed Anna sticks with Josh out of “purely responsibility.” But her family may push for her to leave him.

“Most of them are pretty tight-lipped but there are those that wish she would leave,” the friend said regarding Anna’s siblings. “After the first sibling molestation/Ashley Madison thing happened, multiple siblings tried to help her get out.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

