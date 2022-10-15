Anna Duggar Was ‘Funny’ and ‘Smart’ but ‘Set Aside’ Her Personality for Josh Duggar, Childhood Friend Says

Duggar family followers have kept up with Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar’s saga through the years. Josh was convicted of obtaining child sexual abuse material, resulting in a lengthy jail sentence he began in 2022. Now, a childhood friend of Anna’s is speaking out about how Anna’s personality has seemingly changed through the years. Here’s what they said about Anna’s “funny” and “smart” demeanor.

Josh Duggar’s wife continues to stand by him in the wake of his guilty charges

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

The Duggar family believes that marriage should stay intact for life no matter what the circumstance, and it seems like Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar also believe this. The couple got engaged when Anna was just 20 years old, and they’ve been together through thick and thin. Anna stayed by Josh’s side despite the cheating scandals of the past. Even now with the child sexual abuse case, Anna maintains that she believes in Josh’s innocence. She posted documents to Instagram suggesting she doesn’t think Josh is at fault.

An insider told In Touch that Anna has no plans to find a new man despite Josh’s prison sentence. “She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man, but there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna,” the insider explained to In Touch. “There’s a lot of sympathy for her.”

Anna Duggar’s childhood friend recalls her ‘funny’ and ‘smart’ personality

Anna Duggar’s childhood friend posted a verified AMA to Reddit. According to the friend, they knew Anna as “funny” and “smart,” but Anna had to put away those personality traits for her husband, Josh Duggar.

“She was very self-aware, opinionated, headstrong, funny, and smart,” the friend wrote. “Naive was a basic concept we were all born with in that cult, though. You have to set aside your personality when you get married.”

In another comment, they wrote, “She used to be really sassy and funny and outgoing. … She always got in trouble for talking back and being too loud/having too much fun.”

According to the friend, they believe Anna “had a lot of potential” if she could’ve broken away from her family’s expectations. “She had a lot of potential and if she had just been able to break out of that world I think she would’ve gone on to have a great life and be someone you’d enjoy hanging out with,” they added. “She was spunky and mischievous and hilarious.”

Where is Anna Duggar today?

“She’s not sure if there is a future with Josh,” a source exclusively tells In Touch about Anna Duggar’s plans for the future with Josh Duggar.https://t.co/ZMN9SjjzCs — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) October 7, 2022

With Josh Duggar at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, where is Anna Duggar currently? While she hasn’t posted much to social media that would indicate her current location, Anna seems to still live on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property with her and Josh’s children.

It’s unclear if she plans to stay there for the duration of his sentence. Many Duggar family followers speculated she would move closer to Josh and near her sister, Priscilla. Priscilla has property in Texas that Anna could theoretically purchase, and Anna and Priscilla are quite close.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

