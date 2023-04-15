Anna Duggar Likely Skipped Duggar Family Trip to Israel Despite Sending Her Kids

Josh Duggar’s prison sentence continues to deeply impact the Duggar family — especially Anna Duggar. Josh was arrested and found guilty of downloading child sexual abuse material on his work computer, and he’ll spend over 10 years behind bars. Recently, two of Josh and Anna Duggar’s children were seen with the other Duggars on an international trip. But Anna likely didn’t attend.

2 of Josh Duggar’s children were seen in Israel with other Duggar family members

Josh and Anna Duggar of the Duggar family | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh and Anna Duggar have seven children together, as they always wanted a big family. And it seems the kids still spend time with the other Duggar family members. Jed and Katey Duggar posted two videos to YouTube showing their trip to Israel for Easter weekend. The video also caught footage of Mackynzie and Michael Duggar — Josh and Anna’s two oldest kids. Mackynzie is 13 and Michael is 11. The rest of the couple’s five children weren’t seen in the video.

A source told In Touch that Josh and Anna’s oldest children know that Josh is in prison for a terrible reason. “Anna has seven children with Josh, the older ones know that [he] did a terrible thing and is being punished for it,” the source shared.

Anna’s relationship with the Duggars certainly changed after the arrest. While her kids are often seen at Duggar family events, Anna doesn’t seem to attend many of the family gatherings. Another source told In Touch that the Duggars don’t “blame Anna” for what happened with Josh.

Did Anna Duggar attend? It’s doubtful

With Anna Duggar absent from Jed and Katey Duggar’s video, it’s unlikely that she attended the trip to Israel. It seems much more likely that she stayed behind to visit Josh Duggar in prison.

A source told The Sun that Anna regularly visits Josh with the kids. “We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” the source said. “I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids, I don’t really know anybody else.”

Anna can’t visit Josh with all of her children in tow, though. The visiting rules at FCI Seagoville state Anna and another adult can only bring two kids under 5 years old to visit Josh at one time. Or, Anna can bring one of her kids over 5 to sit in a visiting seat with her. It seems much more likely that Anna took the opportunity to visit with Josh with some of her other children who didn’t head to Israel.

Additionally, Anna couldn’t visit Josh when he was in solitary confinement. His time in the Special Housing Unit likely threw off their regular visits. Now, Josh is out of the SHU, and Anna can visit with him regularly once again. It seems likely she chose to head to Texas to visit him than go to Israel with his family.

Are Josh and Anna Duggar still together?

Anna Duggar "wants to stand by" Josh as he serves his decade-long prison sentence, a source tells In Touch. https://t.co/gISFx7bycq — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 14, 2023

Josh and Anna Duggar remain together well into 2023. While some Duggar family followers thought there could be a chance that Anna would break free of Josh and leave him behind in a divorce, that doesn’t seem likely. Anna supported Josh publically online before she deleted her Instagram.

With that said, Josh and Anna’s marital status could change. Some reports suggested Anna was receiving counseling from the church.

“Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

