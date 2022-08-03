Anna Duggar ‘Likes’ Post Against Antidepressants, Concerning Duggar Family Followers

Duggar family followers continue to keep a close eye on what Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, is doing now that Josh has moved to federal prison. Anna supports Josh despite the guilty verdict and evidence stacked against him. More recently, she “liked” a post that rallied against using antidepressants, concerning followers. Here’s what she “liked” on Twitter.

Where are Josh and Anna Duggar now? Josh Duggar recently transferred to federal prison

Josh Duggar was arrested on suspicion of downloading child sexual abuse material in April 2021, and the trial that ended in December 2021 found him guilty. So, where is Josh Duggar now? As of July 2022, Josh moved to FCI Seagoville to serve his 151-month sentence. The prison stands near Dallas, Texas, and it’s about 350 miles from Springdale, Arkansas, where Josh lived before his arrest. The prison itself has 1,653 male inmates and an extensive sexual abuse program that Josh will hopefully enroll in.

As for Anna Duggar, she remains in Springdale for now. With their seven children, she and Josh lived in a warehouse on Duggar family property. Currently, there’s little evidence to suggest that Anna moved. It’s also possible that Anna gets assistance with her kids from Jim Bob, Michelle, and Jana Duggar, as they all live in the same area.

She ‘liked’ a post against antidepressants on social media

Anna Duggar’s Instagram went almost entirely inactive after Josh Duggar’s arrest. But she’s slowly started adding new posts to her social media. More recently, she took to Twitter to “like” a post by Tucker Carlson claiming people shouldn’t take antidepressants.

“Drugs aren’t the answer to every human problem,” the post from Carlson reads, according to Reddit. “People are more than just a collection of chemicals. They’re human beings. They have souls.” The accompanying video then attempts to persuade the viewer why antidepressants do more harm than good.

“I’m reading this as a projection really,” a Duggar family follower suggested, according to Reddit.

“Antidepressants in conjunction with therapy have saved my life and my sanity,” another Reddit user noted. “Anna would benefit GREATLY from them.”

“Maybe she’s just jumping on board with whatever issues others in her social group follow to stay relevant,” yet another follower wrote.

Is Anna Duggar moving to Texas? She left clues on her Instagram

While Anna Duggar “liked” the video of Tucker Carlson, Duggar family followers suspect she’s looking for a major change to enhance her happiness. Anna posted evidence on her Instagram to suggest she might move to Texas.

Anna’s sister and brother-in-law, Priscilla and David Waller, both currently live in Fort Worth, Texas. Not only does the couple own a home in Big Sandy, Texas, but they also purchased land in 2020 and built a new home. The home has reportedly remained vacant, making Duggar family followers wonder if Anna will move in.

Anna visited Priscilla in Teaxas during summer 2022, and she seems to have a great relationship with her sister. If she moved, this would put her and her seven children much closer to Josh Duggar for the duration of his sentence.

