Anna Duggar Might Attend the Duggar Family Christmas — But Only for Her Kids

The Duggar family Christmases haven’t been the same since Josh Duggar’s arrest and prison sentence. Josh was sentenced to over a decade in prison due to obtaining child sexual abuse material. His wife, Anna Duggar, continues to stick by his side — but she reportedly has a strained relationship with the Duggar family. A report suggests she’s considering spending the holidays with her in-laws but only for her children.

Josh Duggar spent his first Christmas awaiting sentencing alone in 2021

Josh Duggar’s arrest made for a problematic Duggar family Christmas. At the end of 2021, he was held in solitary confinement as he awaited sentencing. “He is in a holding cell by himself,” a source told The Sun. “We do this for every sex offender. We are holding him separately for his own safety.” These rules for solitary confinement extended into the 2021-2022 holiday season, meaning Josh spent Christmas alone.

During his stay at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas, he had “turkey and gravy, candied carrots, mashed potatoes, a roll with margarine, and a spice cake” for Christmas, a source told The Sun. “The beverage will be a fortified drink mix.”

“People in solitary do not get to eat with others,” yet another source verified. “They get served alone in their cell, but they get the same food everyone else does.”

Josh’s 2022 Christmas won’t look too much different. He’s no longer in solitary confinement, but he’ll spend the holidays at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas.

Anna Duggar is considering spending Christmas 2022 with the Duggar family for the sake of her kids

Josh Duggar’s Christmas won’t involve Anna Duggar or his children. So, what will Anna do? A source told In Touch Weekly that Anna might spend the holiday with the Duggar family despite having mixed feelings.

“There has been a family divide since Josh was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas,” the insider said, according to Yahoo. “She’s not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins and Anna’s priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday.”

A separate source told In Touch Weekly that Thanksgiving 2022 and the previous holidays were hard for Anna without Josh by her side. “The holidays have been difficult,” the source said. “Josh has done terrible things — she’s still dealing with that betrayal, but she misses him. Josh is all she knows; they met in 2006. He was a good boyfriend, husband, and dad until he wasn’t.”

Can Anna visit Josh in prison?

If Anna Duggar stays in Arkansas for the holidays, she likely won’t see Josh Duggar for Christmas. So, can she visit him?

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons handbook for FCI Seagoville, Anna can visit Josh from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on holidays. But he can’t see all seven of his children at once if they all go. “The number of visitors per inmate is limited to five visitors per visit,” the website says. “Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult family member or guardian and on the approved Visiting List for the inmate.”

Duggar family followers will be interested to see what Anna chooses to do for Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and the rest of the holidays for the next decade.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

