Anna Duggar Is Reportedly ‘Blaming Herself’ for Josh Duggar’s Crimes

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, will now raise their seven children without him for the next decade due to his prison sentence. Duggar family cousin Amy Duggar remains outspoken about the situation and has pressed for Anna to leave Josh. But a source explained that Anna likely blames herself for Josh’s crimes.

What are Josh Duggar’s crimes?

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison for receiving child sexual abuse material, NPR reports. He was also convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material, but the judge dismissed the conviction. Prosecutors hoped Josh would receive the maximum sentence of 20 years for his crimes, but Josh received just 12 and a half. Josh’s lawyers hoped for just five years.

Now, Josh resides in FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. However, his legal team keeps pushing for an appeal. A source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Josh expects his case to get reversed. Rumors spread that Anna might move to be closer to Josh, too. “He thinks he is going to beat his appeal and feels his wife’s move is unnecessary,” the source shared. “He tends to think they are going to reverse his case.”

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, is ‘blaming herself’ for everything that occurred, a source says

Mary Murphy, a survivor of the Institute of Basic Life Principles, spoke to The Sun about Josh Duggar’s wife. According to Murphy, Anna will blame herself for Josh’s crimes — and the church will also blame Anna for not satisfying her husband enough.

“One aspect of the cult culture centers on the responsibility of females to meet the husband’s every single sexual need to prevent him from having affairs, sexually abusing children, and watching pornography,” Murphy said. ” … They’re going to blame Anna. The pornography goes back to Anna. The wife is not fulfilling his needs so he turned to pornography, poor him. The wife needs to do what she’s supposed to do and meet his needs. It’s not logical.”

Murphy then noted she’s not surprised that Anna stays with Josh through his prison sentence. “I’m not surprised Anna is supporting him because that’s what she is being told, it’s her responsibility,” Murphy continued. “Growing up in this culture, she’s turning that responsibility inward on herself and blaming herself. I’m not surprised she hasn’t left.”

Anna Duggar has a complicated relationship with the Duggar family

While Anna Duggar still attends Duggar family gatherings without Josh Duggar, she has a complicated relationship with the family. Because some family members spoke out against Josh, Anna is allegedly not fully ready to forgive everyone.

“There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did,” an insider shared with In Touch Weekly. “She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts, and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

