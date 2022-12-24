Anna Duggar Is ‘Stronger Than People Think’ Headed Into the Holidays, Source Says

Josh Duggar’s been in the Duggar family spotlight ever since his arrest. He was found guilty of obtaining child sexual abuse material, and he’ll now spend the next decade in prison due to his crimes. This has left his wife, Anna Duggar, and their seven children in a difficult place with the rest of Josh’s family. But Anna’s “stronger” than many people might think as she heads into the 2022 holiday season.

Josh Duggar is spending Christmas 2022 in prison

The Duggar family 2022 holiday celebrations will be missing Josh Duggar. Josh is spending the 2022 holiday season behind bars. He currently resides in FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas.

According to Radar Online, Josh receives a special Christmas meal while in prison this year. The prison will serve him glazed ham and an herbed cornish hen as the main course, and side dishes include mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, broccoli cheese and rice casserole, buttered corn on the cob, and two dinner rolls. Food aside, Josh will be able to play board games with other inmates, and there will be a recreational band playing holiday tunes.

It’s unclear exactly what the Duggar family holiday celebration will look like. In years past, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had friends and family over to celebrate the birth of Christ, eat a large meal, and exchange gifts. Some Duggars will likely head to Jim Bob and Michelle’s, but others, like Jill and Jinger Duggar, might not. Anna Duggar will likely appear, as she still lives on the family’s property.

Anna Duggar is ‘stronger than people think,’ according to sources

The holiday season will likely be particularly difficult for Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar. Anna recently deleted her Instagram after publicly supporting Josh. And many Duggar family followers have expected her to crack under the pressure and demand a divorce. A source told In Touch Weekly that Anna is “stronger” than many people realize as she heads into the Christmas season.

“The holidays have been difficult,” the source claimed, according to Yahoo. “Josh has done terrible things — she’s still dealing with that betrayal, but she misses him. Josh is all she knows; they met in 2006. He was a good boyfriend, husband and dad until he wasn’t. … It might be a cut-and-dry decision for others, but it’s not that simple for Anna. Her faith has been tested, but she’s stronger than people think.”

Anna Duggar has been spending time with the Duggar family before the holidays

Many Duggar family followers expected Anna Duggar to spend time with her side of the family for the holidays. But she’s still making time for Josh Duggar’s family. Another source told In Touch Weekly that the Duggars “fully support” Anna, and she still attends functions so her seven children can see their cousins and relatives.

It looks like Anna and her children have already started partaking in some classic Duggar festivities, too. A YouTube video posted by Jed and Katey Duggar shows Anna’s son, Michael, at the Duggar family’s ugly sweater party. Anna was nowhere to be found in the video, though. This may indicate that Anna will drop her kids off to hang out with the Duggar family while she doesn’t partake.

