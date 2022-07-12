Anna Duggar Subtly Changes Instagram Profile After Josh Duggar Prison Transfer

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, remains in the spotlight well after his trial. Josh was found guilty of receiving and downloading child sexual abuse material on his work computer, putting him in federal prison for the next 12.5 years. Now, all eyes are on Anna to see what she does next. And Duggar family followers noticed she subtly changed her Instagram profile.

Where is Anna Duggar now?

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar has officially been transferred to FCI Seagoville in Texas, and that’s where he’ll remain for the next 151 months to serve his sentence. So, where is Anna Duggar now?

Anna remains in Arkansas where she and Josh previously lived together with their seven kids. Reports noted Anna and Josh lived on Duggar family property in a warehouse — and it doesn’t look like there’s any indication that Anna has made any permanent moves just yet.

With that said, rumors are swirling that Anna’s ready to move to Texas. Her sister, Priscilla, allegedly built a home on a Texas property. According to The Sun, Priscilla and her husband, David, purchased .05 acres of land for $8,280 in 2020, and they built a single-family ranch home. The couple also bought a 1,296-square-foot home in 2018 for $64,050. Recently, Anna visited Priscilla, which may indicate Anna wants to make a big change to stay close to Josh.

Anna Duggar’s Instagram subtly changed after Josh Duggar’s prison transfer

Anna Duggar hasn’t spent much time posting to Instagram since Josh Duggar’s arrest. Now that he’s in federal prison, she seems to have made a small comeback with her posts. In addition to posting about visiting Priscilla, she subtly changed her Instagram bio to mention her seventh child, Madyson. A few weeks prior, her bio didn’t mention she had seven kids.

“I’m a Christian,” Anna’s bio currently reads. “Happily married and have seven beautiful children!”

Duggar family followers on Reddit are shocked that Anna changed her Instagram bio but kept the part that states she’s “happily married” to Josh.

“I can’t believe she left that part in,” a Reddit user wrote.

“She UPDATED HER PROFILE to include the seventh child but she CHOSE TO LEAVE the part about being happily married,” another follower noted. “That was a conscious decision.”

“I am honestly flabbergasted,” yet another Reddit user wrote. “I shouldn’t be, but I am.”

Some Duggar family members wish she would leave Josh Duggar

It seems Anna Duggar plans on continuing to defend Josh Duggar. While the Duggar family largely hasn’t commented on Anna and Josh’s marriage, Amy Duggar King, a notable Duggar cousin, has. Amy wishes Anna would leave Josh behind. She wrote an entire letter to Anna on Instagram.

“Josh has chosen how history will remember him,” Amy wrote. “By staying and supporting him you’re allowing him to choose that for you, too. And I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a Mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear. The only people you would upset by leaving are the ones willing to sacrifice you and your children’s safety to protect Josh and his secrets.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

