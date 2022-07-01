Anna Duggar Took a Road Trip to Visit Her ‘Bestie’ — Who Did She Visit?

Josh Duggar’s recent transfer to federal prison has Duggar family followers wondering what Anna Duggar’s up to. Anna used to have an active presence on social media, but she’s gone quiet on Instagram since Josh’s initial arrest. More recently, she posted on her Instagram Stories about her birthday, and she mentioned she was heading to spend time with her “bestie.” Who does Anna refer to in her post?

Anna Duggar posted about visiting her ‘bestie’ on Instagram for her birthday

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Anna Duggar’s Instagram is not nearly as active as it was before Josh Duggar’s arrest. On April 24, 2021, she posted a photo with all nine of the Duggar family girl cousins. Then, her next post shows a photo of her newborn baby, Madyson. She posted the photo on Nov. 16, 2021, and limited the possible comments on the post.

Anna remained silent through Josh Duggar’s trial and sentencing until Feb. 3, 2022. After several months of saying nothing to the media about her husband, she added a link to her Instagram bio that takes followers to court documents about Josh. She then added a text post stating, “There’s more to the story.”

She broke another long silence with a post on her Instagram Stories about her birthday. In late June 2022, she posted, “Officially 34. Fourteen years ago I said, ‘YES!’ Road-tripping to visit my bestie. ‘Even If’ by MercyMe on repeat. ‘Jesus, I will cling to You come what may.'”

Who is her ‘bestie’? Some Duggar family followers believe it’s Priscilla Waller

Before marrying husband Josh Duggar and welcoming seven kids, Anna Duggar already came from a big family. Learn about the Keller siblings and parents. https://t.co/lZnX6f6t6M — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) December 10, 2021

Anna Duggar’s Instagram Stories post about her birthday mentions her “bestie.” So, who did Anna go and visit?

Reddit users believe Anna’s referring to Priscilla Waller, Anna’s sister. Priscilla and Anna grew up together in Florida, and it seems they remained close through the years.

On The Waller Family blog, Priscilla gave some insights into her and Anna’s childhood. “My dad was a welder/fabricator by trade and my mother taught in a Christian school until they had their first child,” she wrote. “God led them to home educate their children in the Advanced Training Institute homeschooling program. Through this curriculum, we were able to keep our focus on God’s Word, God’s ways, and God’s character.”

Priscilla’s husband, David Waller, wrote about his and Priscilla’s first meeting before Anna met Josh Duggar.

“In September 2007, two sisters came on a journey to the heart,” David wrote on The Waller Family blog. “Priscilla and Anna Keller came just before Anna would meet and get to know Josh Duggar. Though I was there at this time, I do not distinctly remember meeting her until Priscilla came back in March 2008 with her younger sister Susanna.”

Other followers think Anna Duggar knew about Josh Duggar’s prison transfer

Josh Duggar is moved from Arkansas detention center to federal prison in Texas to serve 12-year sentence https://t.co/4AlvTLSyoS — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 26, 2022

According to Fox News, Josh Duggar was transferred from Washington County Detention Center to federal prison right around the time when Anna Duggar posted about her birthday road trip on Instagram. This had some Duggar family followers on Reddit wondering if the “bestie” in question was actually Josh.

“I truly think she was referring to Josh as her bestie because news was released the next day that he would be transferred,” a Duggar family follower wrote.

Several others debunked this theory, though. “She would not have been notified of his transfer beforehand,” a Reddit user wrote. “Families don’t find out until after the transfer occurs. For security reasons, not even the inmate knows until it happens.”

“They don’t allow that until they’ve been processed,” another wrote. “When a transfer happens, the family and friends never know when and only know after initial processing which can take a few days.

We’ll have to wait and see if Anna refers to her “bestie” again in the future.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Jinger Duggar’s Husband Says Josh Duggar Deserves ‘Eternal Punishment,’ Seemingly Calls Out Anna Duggar