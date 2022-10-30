Anna Duggar Wants a ‘Change From Her Life in Arkansas,’ Source Says

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, has stood by his side throughout their relationship, which includes now. Josh was sentenced to over 12.5 years in prison for obtaining child sexual abuse material on his work computer. While Anna continues to publically support her husband, she allegedly wants a “change” from her current Arkansas life.

Where is Anna Duggar originally from?

While Anna Duggar currently resides in Arkansas with her and Josh Duggar’s seven children, she’s not originally from the state. She was born in South Florida along with her seven siblings. In 2008, she and Josh tied the knot at Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hillard, Florida.

Anna dealt with many of the same strict rules that the Duggar family had. Her parents, Mike and Suzette Keller, were allegedly even “more extreme” than Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, a source shared with People.

Despite Anna’s extreme upbringing, the source shared that Anna was a bit of rebel. “She’s really fun,” the noted. “She was always the bossy sister, but in a fun way. If she and her siblings were playing a game, she would make sure they were doing it exactly by the rules. They always had a good time together.”

However, Anna acted much meeker and more subdued since marrying into the Duggar family. “She talks like her, real soft,” the source noted of Anna talking like Michelle. “She, like, whispers.”

She reportedly wants a ‘change’ from her current ‘life in Arkansas’

Anna Duggar seemed content living with Josh Duggar on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property. But now that Josh is in prison in Texas, she allegedly wants a “change.”

“Jim Bob and Michelle are like parents to her, but she really could use some distance,” a source shared with In Touch. They also noted that Anna “hasn’t given up on Josh,” but “12 years behind bars is a long time,” and she “does want a change from her life in Arkansas.”

It seems Anna might not be as close to the Duggars as she once was, too. The source noted Anna had a nightmarish time “navigating” the Duggars who didn’t support Josh or believe in his innocence after his arrest. “Yes, it was horrible what Josh was accused of, but she needed unconditional support,” they added. “Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

Has Anna Duggar seen Josh Duggar in prison?

Anna Duggar wanting a “change” could mean she moves off of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property and over to Texas. So, has Anna seen Josh since he’s been in prison? How often does she get to visit him?

Anna reportedly does visit Josh, but it doesn’t happen often. Radar Online reports FCI Seagoville only allows visits twice per month. The visitation rules dictate the inmates “will be allotted two visiting seats” every month “with the intent of two adult visitors, or one adult visitor and child over the age of five.” Additionally, Anna can only visit on Sundays, Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays for two hours at a time.

This also means that Anna can’t visit Josh with all seven of their kids at once. “Each adult visitor may have one child under the age of four; however, the child must remain on the lap of the adult,” the rules continue.

As for conjugal visits, Anna and Josh can forget about it. “Physical contact of any kind, to include an embrace at the beginning or the conclusion of the visit, will not be permitted,” the rules state.

