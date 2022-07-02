Anna Duggar’s Birthday Instagram Post in 2022 Differs Greatly From Past Posts

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, continues to raise eyebrows with her social media. Josh Duggar’s arrest in 2021 caused Anna and many other Duggar family members to stay relatively quiet on social media. Now, Josh has officially been transferred to federal prison. How has Anna Duggar’s Instagram changed from prior to her husband’s arrest until now? Here’s what she posted for her birthday that differs greatly from the past.

Anna Duggar’s Instagram presence shifted after her husband’s arrest

Anna Duggar’s Instagram was updated consistently prior to Josh Duggar’s arrest. The Duggar family member was often posting updates about her and Josh’s life on social media, and she also frequently commented on posts from other Duggars. Followers could rely on Anna to post photos from family parties hosted by Jim Bob and Michelle.

Anna often posted about her pregnancies and children, too. Back when she was posting frequently, she added a video showing her gender reveal celebration for baby no. 7. After Josh’s arrest, Anna’s posts greatly reduced. But she still posted a photo of her seventh child, Madyson, after her birth in November 2021. Even in times of great strife for Anna, she deemed it important to show the world her children.

After Josh was found guilty of downloading child sexual abuse material, Anna added a link to Josh’s court documents in her Instagram bio. “There is more to the story,” she wrote in a separate post. Feb. 3, 2022, was the last time she published a post on the social media platform.

Her birthday post in 2022 disappeared after 24 hours on her Instagram Stories

Josh Duggar transferred from county jail to federal prison in late June 2022. Anna Duggar’s Instagram looks much the same since his initial arrest. However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed Anna added words to her Instagram Stories right around his transfer — and they had to do with celebrating her birthday.

“Officially 34,” she wrote. “Fourteen years ago I said ‘YES!’ Road-tripping to visit my bestie. ‘Even If’ by MercyMe on repeat. ‘Jesus, I will cling to You come what may.'”

She didn’t publish her 2022 Instagram post on her feed. Instead, she kept it to a few words that would post and disappear in 24 hours.

When Anna turned 32, she created a birthday post that shows her holding up one of her infant children with Josh by her side. “It’s official, I’m 32!” she wrote on June 23, 2020. “It’s been such a special day! This morning some of my sisters-in-love and I enjoyed some girls’ time out catching up over brunch, followed by a pedicure and fun time plant shopping!” She then noted she and Josh had a “dinner date” and reminisced about their engagement 12 years prior.

For Anna’s 31st birthday, she posted photos and videos of her kids at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s house. “Turned 31 years old today and I have so much to be thankful for!” she wrote. “Eleven years ago today I said, ‘Yes!’ to the man of my dreams! So grateful for God’s grace and redemption over our family! Five beautiful, healthy, and energetic growing kiddos, and one more on the way!”

Are Josh and Anna Duggar together after Josh Duggar’s prison transfer?

Given what Anna Duggar posted to her Instagram Stories for her 34th birthday, she and Josh Duggar are still together. Josh will spend 12.5 years in prison due to his crimes. This doesn’t seem to deter Anna, though. While she may continue to post infrequently to Instagram, her posts make it known that she still supports her husband. She reportedly still has a close relationship with Josh’s side of the family, too.

With that said, cousin Amy Duggar continues to implore Anna to leave Josh.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

