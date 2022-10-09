Anna Duggar’s Childhood Friend Gives More Insight Into Josh Duggar and Anna’s Courtship

Duggar family followers know all about Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar’s marriage. The couple married young, and Anna has remained by Josh’s side despite his guilty charges of obtaining child sexual abuse material. Recently, a childhood friend of Anna’s took to Reddit to answer questions, giving more insight into Josh and Anna’s courtship.

Anna Duggar’s childhood friend gave more insight into her courtship with Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar met at a homeschooling conference in 2006, and they married two years later. Josh was the first Duggar family child to get married, and his relationship with Anna was heavily monitored by both families. Reddit user Throwaway6232323 gave more insight into the couple’s early days. The user claimed to be a friend who grew up with Anna, and the community vetted them as a trustworthy source.

“They had a ‘courtship’ if you define courtship as two families having back-and-forth negotiations without the actual input of the girl involved,” the user explained regarding Josh and Anna. “There was no wooing but several weeks of phone calls with sibling chaperones on another line.”

“Their family wasn’t allowed to court before 20 but the goal was to be engaged at 20 immediately so they had everything prearranged so that at midnight when she turned 20 they could be courting while he drove to Florida to propose,” the friend continued. They then added that Anna didn’t expect the proposal at all, as he “surprised” her. “I think she expected to have to be engaged ASAP but was in genuine shock he was there in person,” they continued. “Or maybe she was just head over heels at a man proposing with balloons.”

One Duggar follower asked the friend if Anna’s parents “regret” the courtship. “I highly doubt they regret it,” they answered. “There’s always a way to spin anything and now they’re even more famous in the Quiverfull circles.”

Are Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar still together?

Anna Duggar Is Reportedly 'Coming to Terms' With Reality Following Josh's Prison Sentence https://t.co/JZCLJU7tVc — CafeMom (@cafemom) October 8, 2022

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar remain together despite Josh’s lengthy prison sentence. The Duggar family doesn’t believe in divorce. Additionally, Anna made it known she plans to stand by Josh’s side. She posted court documents on her Instagram that suggest she believes Josh’s innocence.

When a Duggar family follower asked the childhood friend on Reddit if they believe Anna will continue to stick by Josh, they answered, “Unfortunately, yes.”

There was heavy speculation that Anna would move herself and the kids closer to Josh’s prison in Seagoville, Texas. She had regular visits with her sister, Priscilla, who owns several properties with her husband in Texas.

Her family allegedly urged her to leave her husband

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar have been married more than 14 years. Take a look back at their rocky relationship. ? https://t.co/oUnxJKV4s6 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) October 8, 2022

While Anna Duggar continues to stick by Josh’s side, the friend on Reddit noted some of her family members “wish” Anna would leave.

“Most of them are pretty tight-lipped but there are those that wish she would leave,” they continued. “After the first sibling molestation/Ashley Madison thing happened, multiple siblings tried to help her get out.”

As for what kind of help the family offered, the friend noted, “Any type of help required to leave a typical domestic violence situation. A ride to come get her and the children, a place to live, etc.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Josh Duggar’s Sentencing: What Is Anna Duggar’s Age When Josh Leaves Prison?