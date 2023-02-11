Anna Kendrick Shares the ‘Twilight’ Producers Wanted Her to Go off Script During Her ‘Eclipse’ Graduation Speech

Anna Kendrick is known for her roles in blockbuster movies like the Pitch Perfect franchise, Trolls, and A Simple Favor. However, many fans remember her appearance in the Twilight movies — including one scene that involved a graduation speech that Kendrick revealed was supposed to be improvised.

Anna Kendrick | Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick’s role in the ‘Twilight’ franchise

Kendrick played Jessica Stanley in the mega-popular Twilight films. Jessica was one of main character Bella’s (played by Kristen Stewart) high school friends and appeared in New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn — Part 1.

In Eclipse, Kendrick delivers a standard valedictorian speech, discussing growing up and figuring out who the students want to be when they grow up. The actor stayed on script while filming the scene but recently revealed the producers wanted her to do something a little different.

Just wanted to wish Anna Kendrick a happy birthday before it hits #Twilight. pic.twitter.com/VHhPvtgMpJ — E! News (@enews) August 10, 2019

Why ‘Twilight’ producers wanted Anna Kendrick to go off-script for one scene

In a video for Vanity Fair, Kendrick rewatched some scenes from some of her most famous movies, including the valedictorian speech scene, which she said she was “just OK…at best!”

“After we finished filming this scene,” Kendrick shared, “The producers were like, ‘Oh, we thought you were going to do that thing you do,’” referring to a scene from New Moon. In that movie, Kendrick and Stewart are walking out of a theater while Kendrick babbles about the movie they just saw.

“I’m rambling as we’re exiting a movie theater, and I ended up going on this tangent about zombie movies and stuff that wasn’t scripted,” Kendrick laughed. The producers ended up keeping that scene in the movie and apparently wanted her to do the same thing in Eclipse.

The actor said that, after filming the valedictorian speech, the producers told her they thought she was going to go off script again, but since it was “a speech speech,” Kendrick thought it best to “stick to the script.”

Anna Kendrick credits Kristen Stewart’s performance for keeping the scene in the movie

The Twilight producers weren’t the only ones who were a little unsatisfied with her performance in the scene. Kendrick gave her own thoughts on her valedictorian speech, calling it “OK” and assuming it would get cut from the movie. After seeing it on the big screen, though, the actor said her opinion changed.

“Seeing it in the movie theater, it was really one of those things where you have a better understanding of the role that editing plays,” Kendrick explained. “Because every time they cut to Kristen, she is so good, and she is being so moved by what I’m saying!”

Kendrick shared that she “can’t even remember” if her speech and Kristen’s reactions were shot on the same day but praised her co-star for elevating the scene. ”I was doing the bare [minimum],” Kendrick joked.