Anna Wintour ‘Played Matchmaker’ For Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin, According to Sources

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are reportedly Hollywood’s newest power couple. And according to sources close to the couple, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour had a hand in their romance.

Bradley Cooper | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are reportedly dating

Bradley Cooper rose to fame as an A-list actor, while Huma Abedin has been active in the political sphere for years, having served as an advisor to Hillary Clinton.

A source confirmed to Page Six that the two were indeed an item. “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now,” they said. “They’ve been keeping it really quiet.”

“Bradley broke up with [actor] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma,” they continued.

The source added that Abedin “has told a few friends” she has a “new man … but she didn’t say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest.”

“They are perfect for each other,” the source said. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

They’re so committed to keeping their relationship under wraps that they allegedly arrived together at the Met Gala in May 2022, but split up for the red carpet. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Cooper following Abedin from a distance.

Anna Wintour | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Anna Wintour is claimed to have played matchmaker for the couple

Anna Wintour has a large role in the planning of the Met Gala. She’s also one of the most well-connected people in Hollywood.

According to Page Six, the Vogue editor-in-chief played a key part in bringing Cooper and Abedin together. She’s close with both stars, and a source told the publication that they were introduced by Wintour.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” one source said. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

Huma Abedin | Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

RELATED: Bradley Cooper’s Startling Prosthetics in ‘Maestro’ Were Done by the Same Special Effects Makeup Artist Who Did ‘Bombshell’ and ‘Darkest Hour’

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have been in high-profile relationships

Over the years, Cooper has been in relationships with several celebrities. He married actor Jennifer Esposito in the 2000s before divorcing shortly after. He went on to date celebs including Renée Zellweger, Irina Shayk, and Zoe Saldaña.

Abedin, meanwhile, became a household name in 2011 after her husband, former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner, was exposed in a sexting scandal. Abedin told The Cut in November 2021 that the scandal rocked her world and left her confused on how to move forward.

“I had my heart broken, dragged out, stomped on, humiliated. I lived with shame, in shame, for so long,” she said honestly. “In hindsight, I was in extreme trauma.”

She went on to credit Anna Wintour for helping her through the difficult period. They even went on movie dates together. “Just being out and being with her, I just felt sort of normal and loved,” she said.

A Hollywood insider said it best to Page Six: “Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least.”

RELATED: ‘Vogue’ Boss Anna Wintour: Is She Married and What is Her Net Worth?