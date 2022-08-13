Anne Burrell’s Net Worth Is Proof the Celebrity Chef Practices What She Preaches

Anne Burrell is one of the world’s best-known celebrity chefs. The Food Network star is ambitious, dedicated, and disciplined. And thanks to her mindset, Anne Burrell’s net worth reflects her hard work.

Anne Burrell has been a chef for over 20 years

Burrell was born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York. After graduating from Canisius College with a bachelor’s degree in English and communications, she attended the Culinary Institute of America.

Upon completing her culinary training, Burrell landed a job in a small restaurant in Tuscany, Italy. She then returned to the United States and began working in some of the nation’s finest restaurants, including the Savoy and chef Lidia Bastianich’s Felidia.

Burrell’s culinary skills caught the attention of world-renowned chefs such as Bastianich and Mario Batali. And after teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education, she joined the Food Network family as Batali’s sous-chef on Iron Chef America.

In 2008, Burrell began hosting her own Food Network series, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. Since then, she has appeared on and hosted several of the channel’s most popular shows, including Worst Cooks in America, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, The Next Iron Chef, and Chef Wanted With Anne Burrell.

In 2017, she opened her first restaurant, Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge, in Brooklyn, New York. However, the short-lived establishment closed a year later, in April 2018.

The chef has also authored two cookbooks. Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire & Empower are sold through retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

What is Anne Burrell’s net worth?

Burrell started her culinary journey in the late ’90s. And she’s since amassed considerable wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anne Burrell’s net worth in 2022 is $5 million.

Though much of her wealth comes from her Food Network career and book sales, Burrell’s work ethic is arguably the most significant factor in her success. In a piece for Food Network, the celebrity chef revealed the top lessons she’s learned in her career, many of which center on growth and discipline.

“You can’t avoid mistakes, but you can try to prevent them and learn how to not make them again,” Burrell suggested. “Set long-term goals for yourself and review them regularly.”

She added, “As a leader, push people to dig deep and strive to do their best. Establish a strong work ethic for yourself early on.

And last, “Never stop learning. You can always be a better chef.”

The Food Network star faced a setback in 2009

The chef’s decades-long career hasn’t come without its challenges. In 2009, Anne Burrell faced a lawsuit from former female employees of her restaurant Centro Vinoteca, Bravo reported.

In the lawsuit, the women alleged Burrell verbally abused them by calling them names like “ho” and “stupid, dumb whore” and referring to them as “slutty” and “saggy.”

Burrell declined to comment on the allegations. According to The Washington Post, the chef and her accusers settled the lawsuit in 2017.

But the fallout left a sour taste in some fans’ mouths. As a result, Burrell has been considered one of the most-hated celebrity chefs.

Despite that setback, the chef pushes forward. And as she continues her upward trajectory, Anne Burrell’s net worth will likely grow.

