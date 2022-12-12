Anne Hathaway Once Revealed Her Favorite Part of Filming ‘Princess Diaries’: ‘I Got to Hug Julie Andrews’

A new sequel to The Princess Diaries is reportedly in the works at Disney, and original star Anne Hathaway revealed a few of her favorite things about making the first films. At the top of that list: hugging Dame Julie Andrews daily.

Hathaway gives the franchise a lot of credit for her fame, but she’s not confirmed to be on board for the third installment. However, Andrews gave a seemingly more definitive answer when asked about her potential involvement.

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews | Timm Schamberger/DDP/AFP/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews worked together on the first two ‘The Princess Diaries’ films

Hathaway starred in The Princess Diaries at 18, and she told People in 2019 that the films made her “a superstar to six-year-olds,” adding, “I got very, very, very famous.”

She revealed she “just had the feeling” that connected her to the role when she read the first script. “I touched it, and it was electric,” she described.

Then, she met director Garry Marshall while auditioning. “Pretty Woman [was] my favorite movie growing up,” Hathaway said. “I get to meet the director of that. How extraordinary.”

Of course, she also got to work with Andrews, and The Sound of Music star didn’t disappoint.

Anne Hathaway said hugging Julie Andrews daily ‘was very, very, very magical’

While talking to People about the films, Hathaway revealed that working with Andrews was a “dream come true” for her. “Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day,” she said. “That part was also very, very, very magical.”

Andrews returned the love, telling Vanity Fair, “[Hathaway] was incredibly talented. Her instincts were so true.”

The Mary Poppins star called her co-star “very, very beautiful and just a lovely human being.”

Andrews shared, “It was great fun to watch her growing and learning. … I think that I probably was a bit of a mum to her, too, and we’re great friends.”

Julie Andrews said ‘it’s probably not going to be possible’ for her to be in ‘The Princess Diaries 3’

Reports emerged that The Princess Diaries 3 is allegedly in the works at Disney. Though it allegedly will be a continuation of the story in the first two films, Hathaway is not confirmed to be on board.

During a 2019 Watch What Happens Live appearance, Hathaway spoke about the possibility of making another film. She said, “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.”

“It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready,” Hathaway added, “but we’re working on it …”

Notably, Andrews said she will not be involved in the third film at this point. “I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” she said (Access Hollywood).