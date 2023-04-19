Anne Hathaway Once Shared James McAvoy Was the Only Actor Who Ever Kissed Her Properly

Actor Anne Hathaway is used to kissing her co-stars on the big screen, as onscreen intimacy is a part of the film industry. But out of all of her co-stars, she felt only McAvoy kissed her the way she prefered to be kissed.

Anne Hathaway was shaking for two weeks before her first acting kiss

Anne Hathaway | Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Before her breakthrough role in The Princess Diaries, Hathaway was cast in a Fox television series titled Get Real. The series only lasted for 22 episodes before its cancellation, and saw Hathaway playing the oldest child in a quirky family household.

Part of getting the role meant passing the show’s audition, which included kissing another actor onscreen. This was a very nerve-racking situation for Hathaway, but the actor at the time still managed to overcome her nervousness.

“Actually, my first film kiss was when I was 16. It wasn’t a film kiss; it was my first acting, stage kiss, was when I was 16. I did a TV pilot for Fox, which turned into a series called Get Real. And I was so scared I was shaking for like two weeks beforehand. But at this point I’m kind of a film kissing alum,” she once said according to Black Film.

Anne Hathaway once shared James McAvoy was the only actor who ever kissed her properly

Since becoming an established movie star in the film industry, Hathaway has had to lock lips with many onscreen actors. But she asserted that many of her contemporaries haven’t kissed her in a way she felt was appropriate.

“Sometimes you work with actors, and they can be lovely guys, but they have kind of dodgy instincts when it comes to kissing in scenes. They want to try to make it look a bit too real if you know what I mean,” Hathaway once told Heart (via Female First).

However, Hathaway found X-Men: First Class star James McAvoy to be an exception to this pattern. The two co-starred in the feature Becoming Jane as love interests, where the Oscar-winner was grateful for McAvoy’s approach to kissing scenes.

“With James, right before we started he turned to me and said, ‘Closed mouths, no tongue!’ That’s what I normally say to people so it was a pleasure working with him,” Hathaway recalled.

Anne Hathaway didn’t feel like she was as good at onscreen kisses as other actors

Anne Hathaway told me about her first kiss. pic.twitter.com/kHE5IwYzHN — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) February 14, 2023

Hathaway has a certain technique she uses when kissing other co-stars she feels has been effective.

“You have to leave your mouth open a little bit,” she said in a 2010 interview with GQ (via Us Weekly). “Open up. More, more, ever so lightly… Otherwise you’re going to be getting smoothy. Now, slow it down … just a little bit.”

Still, despite her efforts, Hathaway doubted she was as good at onscreen affection as some of her peers.

“It’s a totally different experience,” she said. “But really you have to be Angelina Jolie to pull that off and still look good. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I ain’t no Angie.”

She also felt like Jennifer Garner was another actor with impressive kissing scenes.

“If you’re both unattached and you get along, of course kissing in a movie is fun,” she said. “But you can never get truly deep down and into it. Well, I can’t. Jennifer Garner— now that girl can movie kiss!”