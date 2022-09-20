Anne Heche’s Sons Just Took a Big Step in Moving Forward After the Actor’s Tragic Death

Anne Heche’s fatal car accident in early August 2022 shocked many fans. However, her tragic death was not the first in Heche’s family history. Her brother, Nathan Heche, died in a fatal single car accident in 1983.

Besides the numerous fans and exes who grieved the Return to Paradise star’s death, her two sons felt “unbelievable emotional swings” during the days leading up to the actor’s death and after losing their mom.

Heche’s oldest son, Homer Laffoon, has taken a big step toward moving on by petitioning that he and his 13-year-old brother, Atlas Tupper, assume control of their late mother’s estate.

What caused Heche’s tragic car accident?

On the night of August 5, 2022, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a house on Preston and Walgrove in a Los Angeles neighborhood and became trapped inside the burning vehicle for 45 minutes. The Broadway star was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries and bad burns.

A few days after admittance, a released statement said that Heche experienced a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was in “extreme critical condition.” The statement continued, “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

At 53, the I Know What You Did Last Summer actor was declared brain dead on August 12, 2022, which constitutes a legal death in California. As an organ donor, she was kept on life support for two days to allow time for finding organ recipients matches, according to US Weekly.

Heche’s sons are petitioning to assume control of their mother’s estate

Heche’s two sons have dealt with various emotions and sadness over the past month. The tragic death of their mom left a “deep, wordless sadness” in the boys. However, Homer took on the stronger older brother role and told CNN,

“Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Since Heche did not have a will, Homer recently took a big step showing a huge step in moving forward after the tragedy by filing a petition to control his mother’s assets and name himself and his younger brother, Atlas, as heirs. According to a CNN report, the petition reads, “Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor.”

What Heche’s famous exes said about her tragic death

As a well-known Hollywood star, Heche’s relationships often made headlines. One of the first was her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in 1997. The two dated until 2000, and while DeGeneres was not in touch with the late actor at the time of her crash, she sent her wishes for the star’s recovery. After the news of Heche’s death, DeGeneres tweeted her support to the family and friends.

After the breakup with DeGeneres, Heche’s jumped into a serious relationship with Coleman Laffoon. The couple quickly married and had their first child, Homer. The marriage did not work out, ending in a finalized divorce in 2009. Before her first divorce was finalized, she met James Tupper.

Heche’s and Tuppers’s relationship is arguably the most serious, dating for over 10 years. The couple also shared Heche’s second child, Atlas. Tupper showed his support during Heche’s unstable condition, asking his fans for thoughts and prayers for her via Instagram.

