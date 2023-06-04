Another Royal Lady Now Risks Being Put Outside King Charles’ ‘Circle of Trust’ Just Like Meghan Markle, Psychic Predicts

King Charles III‘s reign since the death of his mother hasn’t been an easy one. There have been some anti-monarchy protesters showing up during a few of his engagements, rumblings about countries interested in leaving the Commonwealth, questions about jewels acquired centuries ago, and drama with family members like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Now, a psychic is predicting that things are going to continue to be difficult for the king in the year ahead and one royal could find themselves outside the new monarch’s “circle of trust.”

Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot with Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Psychic predicts King Charles will experience more drama in his first year as monarch

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few.

According to Honigman, King Charles will have to face some more difficulties in the near future.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, she said: “King Charles’s first year won’t be an easy one. Astrologically, he’s caught at an awkward time, when his ruling planet Pluto is not stable. This is a planet that influences generations, spending on average 20 years in each sign, and so it influences big world changes — such as a change of monarch.

Honigman continued: “Before his mother Queen Elizabeth II was monarch, Charles’s ruling planet Pluto was bobbing in between two different signs for two years — around the time of King George V’s death, Edward VIII’s abdication, and then the coronation of King George VI at Westminster Abbey.

“The signs involved were Cancer, a sign of families, and Leo, a sign of rulership. This is why the drama was about families and rulership. Now, Pluto will be bobbing between two signs for the majority of King Charles III’s first two years, which could indicate some drama and unrest. The signs involved now are Capricorn, a sign of business, and Aquarius, a sign of charity. This means that the delicate balance between wealthy businesses and environmental causes will be dominating the headlines.”

Astrologer says Princess Eugenie could find herself outside the king’s ‘circle of trust’

Then-Prince Charles in carriage with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on day one of Royal Ascot | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Honigman also had a prediction involving one of the king’s nieces and one of his son’s wives.

“The king has more fire signs in his complete astrological chart, than water signs, air signs, or earth signs,” Honigman explained. “This means that his way of removing someone from his life isn’t distancing them, but purposefully turning the friendship or relationship into an uncomfortable battleground. Other fire signs are at risk of being placed outside of the circle of trust — fire sign Leo like Meghan and fire sign Aries like Princess Eugenie.”

Many would argue that Meghan has been outside of Charles’ “circle of trust” for some time. But a battle with Eugenie, who is said to be very close with the Sussexes and has reportedly considered a move to the U.S., may just be getting started.

The princess is not a working royal and therefore not part of the king’s slimmed-down monarchy. Also, Charles is currently at odds with the princess’s father, Prince Andrew, as the Duke of York has refused to vacate his Royal Lodge home after the monarch asked him to leave.

Stay tuned to see how this turns out.