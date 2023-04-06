Ant Anstead Gushes Over ‘Brilliant’ Girlfriend Renée Zellweger: ‘Coolest Human I Know’

Ant Anstead usually keeps his relationship with movie star Renée Zellweger private, but the English TV presenter recently gushed over his famous girlfriend on social media. Here’s what Anstead said about Zellweger and how their two-year romance is progressing.

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger | Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ant Anstead shared an Instagram post calling his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, the ‘coolest human’

On April 4, Ant Anstead shared a rare Instagram post celebrating his girlfriend of two years, Renée Zellweger. The post showed a photo and video of the Oscar-winning actor singing and playing guitar for a music film that came out on April 3.

“Ren….. you are utterly brilliant! A beautiful and talented genius!” the Wheeler Dealers host gushed. “The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! The coolest human I know.”

The 44-year-old TV presenter added, “When an old friend called…. She answered and delivered!” before directing his followers to read a story about Zellweger’s latest work at the link in his profile and to watch the 53-year-old actor’s music video debut.

Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, are ‘committed long-term’ to their relationship

The Judy star is famously protective of her private life, but it looks like Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are in it for the long haul.

A source told People in March that the couple loves their “quiet family life,” and it’s “a very normal relationship and both are committed long-term.”

“Renée has so many amazing qualities,” the source said. “Ant loves that she is very private. She couldn’t care less about social media. She has integrity and class. She’s kind of old school.”

Zellweger is also content with Anstead and reportedly loves how his mind works. “Renée often goes for guys who think out of the box,” another source told the publication in July. “She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand her horizons and nurture those around her. Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right.”

Before meeting Zellweger, Anstead was married to HGTV star Christina Hall. The former couple shares one son, a two-year-old named Hudson. Anstead also has two children from his first marriage to Louise Storey.

Zellweger has been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Bradley Cooper, Jim Carrey, Kenny Chesney, and Jack White.

The actor said her music video debut was ‘joyful’

In the Variety article Ant Anstead shared, Renée Zellweger opened up about what it was like making her music video debut. The Bridget Jones’s Diary star collaborated with singer and filmmaker C M Talkington and director Mark Pellington for the project.

“It was joyful,” Zellweger said of the experience. “It’s joyful to play with your friends. It’s joyful to do creative things with your pals.”

In the video, Zellweger appears alone in a house in the desert at the beginning and end. She dreams up a band that comes to play music with her.