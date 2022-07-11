Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo With His Girlfriend Renée Zellweger: ‘Pure Class’

Ant Anstead is usually very quiet about his relationship with movie star Renée Zellweger, but the English TV presenter recently shared a rare photo of his famous girlfriend. Here’s what Anstead posted about Zellweger and how fans reacted.

(L-R) Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger | Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Ant Anstead posted a photo of his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger

Before he dated Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead was married to home designer and reality star Christina Hall. Anstead and Hall share one son, a two-year-old named Hudson. Anstead also has two children from his previous marriage to Louise Storey.

Hudson was born in September 2019, and Anstead and Hall announced their separation one year later, in September 2020. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021, and the English TV presenter was quickly linked to Zellweger.

Anstead and Zellweger have been quite private about their romance, but the Wheeler Dealers star recently shared a rare photo of the famous couple. On Saturday, July 9, Anstead posted an Instagram picture showing them sitting outside on wooden chairs wearing sunglasses. Zellweger held Anstead close while he wrapped one arm around her legs.



“This lady 🥰,” he captioned the image. “Pure. Class. Ren x.”

Fans loved Ant Anstead’s photo with girlfriend Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead’s fans adored the photo of his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, and they couldn’t stop fishing over the famous couple. They left supportive words in the comments section of Anstead’s post.

“Good for You Ant! You deserve a good woman by your side. 👍🏼,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “You deserve a classy lady!”

Many fans had kind things to say about the Bridget Jones’s Diary star. “Ren ~ a natural beauty. Kind, humble and loving. ♥️♥️ You found the one!” said one fan, while another wrote, “She really is pure class 💕💕💕.”

And one fan simply commented, “Love seeing Renee. You two are perfect together💕”

Ant Anstead gushes about 'really lovely' girlfriend Renée Zellweger https://t.co/PC1ENTVHaX pic.twitter.com/1mif8G8RDv — Page Six (@PageSix) August 21, 2021

The ‘Wheeler Dealers’ star is usually very private about his love life

Ant Anstead’s photo of Renée Zellweger was a rare treat for fans since the English TV presenter hardly ever speaks about his love life, even on his social media.

Renée Zellweger has always been quiet about her relationships, even though she has been romantically linked to huge stars like Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper, Jack White, and Kenny Chesney. She’s not on social media and has managed to keep her personal life private, despite being one of the most well-known and highly respected actors on the planet.

“Renée and my relationship is something that’s really private,” Anstead told People in September 2021. “It’s something I’m not really willing to talk too much about. It’s really early in our relationship and I don’t want to put any pressure on that.”

Anstead added that he and the actor were taking their romance “one day at a time.”

RELATED: What Is Ant Anstead’s Net Worth Compared to His Girlfriend Renée Zellweger’s?