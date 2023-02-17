Here’s Why ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Star Kathryn Newton Wants to Be Like Paul Rudd

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters. The film reintroduces Marvel fans to Cassie Lang, Ant-Man’s daughter. Kathryn Newton took over the role of Cassie in the new film, and she recently revealed she plans to follow in Ant-Man star Paul Rudd’s footsteps.

Kathryn Newton’s previous roles, from ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Lady Bird’ to ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Newton rose to fame with TV roles in Mad Men, Supernatural, Big Little Lies, and The Society, as well as movies like Lady Bird, Blockers, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu. With her starring role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Newton is poised to be a major star.

The actress plays Cassie, the daughter of Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man. She appeared in the previous Ant-Man movies, played by Abby Ryder Fortson. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Cassie is no longer the little girl Scott remembers from before “The Snap.”

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Cassie gets the chance to team up with her father and his girlfriend/crime-fighting partner Hope van Dyne, also known as The Wasp. The trio, along with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm and face off with Kang the Conqueror, a character who was introduced in the Disney+ series Loki.

Kathryn Newton shares why she wants to be like Paul Rudd on set

(L-R) Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton attend the Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania world premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on February 06, 2023. | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

While attending the red carpet premiere, Newton talked to The Hollywood Reporter about her experience working on the movie with Rudd. The young actor called him “the funniest man in the world,” as well as a very “gracious” co-star.

“He really made space for me,” Newton explained. “He told me not to hold back, and I feel like I couldn’t have asked for a better person to work with.” She also revealed that Rudd’s on-set behavior changed the way she behaved while working.

“Every movie I did after this, I tried to be like Paul Rudd [and] bring that [attitude] to the set,” Newton said, adding that she was “really lucky” to have such an amazing working experience. She also talked about how cool it was to get her own superhero costume for the movie.

“Getting to put that on for the first time, I was so excited, you have no idea,” she shared. “I just felt awesome in it, I felt like a superhero in it! How people look at you when you’re in it, it changes the way you’re perceived.”

Critics are raving about ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

I think my favorite part of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was the dynamic between Scott and Cassie. Every time he calls her “peanut,” I just kind of want to cry. Please make 10 more one-shots just of him catching up on her birthdays. pic.twitter.com/CJYPfropRy — Andi Ortiz (@ReallyAndi) February 7, 2023

Critics are already raving about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, praising the movie for its sci-fi storyline, as well as the comedic elements that have become standard for the Ant-Man series.

Fandango’s Erik Davis called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania “a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening [and] hilarious oddities,” and even compared it to Star Wars. The Wrap’s Andi Ortiz singled out the dynamic between father-daughter duo Scott and Cassie, calling it their “favorite part,” and calling Kang actor Jonathan Majors “a force.”

Big Screen Leaks called Quantumania “one of the MCUs most fascinating entries” and praised Majors as well: “[He] DEMANDS your attention as Kang and he absolutely SHINES.”