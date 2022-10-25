Anthony Anderson Says ‘Oh Hell No!’ to Wild Animal Encounter – So Why is Marlon Wayans Laughing? [Exclusive Clip]

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is facing one of his biggest fears and saying Oh Hell No! alongside comedian and writer Marlon Wayans.

In his new Meta series, Oh Hell No!, Wayans challenges a few of his friends to go face-to-face with their biggest fears. He uses virtual reality and these immersive experiences have them screaming, crying, jumping, …and of course, saying Oh Hell No!

Anderson is Wayans’ first (victim) friend to confront his fears and although Anderson has seen it all in Hollywood, this experience literally has him saying, “Oh hell no!”

‘Oh Hell No!’ kicks off with Marlon Wayans friend Anthony Anderson

Wayans decides to use a virtual reality wolf to terrorize Anderson and the jump scare effect is pretty dramatic. Wayans and Anderson sit inside a tent as Anderson, wearing full virtual reality gear, wonders why a “dog” begins to creep toward him. But Anderson suddenly realizes, “That ain’t no dog!”

Oh Hell No! | Meta

The wolf is heard growling, eyes ablaze and it creeps toward the tent. Anderson immediately reacts by jumping back – even though he’s fully aware he’s using virtual reality. The wolf is so realistic that when it lunges toward Anderson he immediately goes into the fetal position. Of course, Wayans leans into the jump scare and screams “It’s going out!”

Marlon Wayans comes in for one more scare

Anderson is still on the ground as Wayans laughs and gets up from his chair. “OK, pull your headset off,” Wayans says to Anderson, who is clearly shaken. But Wayans wants to reinforce the jump scare and finds the faux stuffed wolf head used for the experience.

“Turn around,” he says to Anderson holding the wolf’s head right behind his head.

“Oh, man!” Anderson says as he’s once again terrified and zapped with fear. He leans over to catch his breath as Wayans laughs. So does he regret scaring his friend?

Did Anthony Anderson enjoy the ‘Oh Hell No!’ experience?

“I feel terrible,” Wayans admits. Anderson who is now standing next to Wayans and still a little shaken says, “No you don’t.”

But Wayans insists he “feels so bad.” Meanwhile, the print on the screen says, “No he doesn’t.”

Marlon Wayans @marlonwayans

I'm asking a few of my closest friends to conquer their biggest fear "Hell No!" ? Wanna take the experience even further? Strap on your Meta Quest headset to see these fears firsthand, or catch the full show on Facebook and Instagram on October 26th pic.twitter.com/gfaCifGC9f — SDB Assets (@StevenBrazell) October 21, 2022

Despite the adrenaline rush, Anderson says, “That was actually fun!” Now Wayans is laughing that he scared one of his closest friends. Wayans apologizes and wonders if Anderson actually had a good time.

“I did,” Anderson says. “I didn’t know what the f*** to expect. Man, especially when the big one came at me and just kept wrapping around.” The wolf attack wasn’t the only wild animal to challenge Anderson. He also faced off against the giant snake that slithered next to him. “That’s so realistic,” Anderson says.

So did the Oh Hell No! experience with Marlon Wayans help Anthony Anderson get over his fear of wild animals? Or reinforce the trauma?

Take the challenge yourself using your Meta Quest headset, or catch the show every Wednesday only on Facebook and Instagram.

Oh Hell No! with Marlon Wayans premieres on Wednesday, October 26. There are six episodes total, debuting weekly every Wednesday at 9amPT/12pmET.

