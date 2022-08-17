Are ‘Big Brother’ Producers Helping Season 24’s Cast? Alums Weigh In!

There is a lot of transparency in the filming of Big Brother. But producers always keep their secrets close. Big Brother 23 alums address a new rumor that the season 24 cast, especially Kyle Capener, is somehow getting help.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 17, 2022.]

Rumor has it ‘Big Brother’ producers questioned season 24 houseguests about targeting Black houseguests

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle and Alyssa Are Officially Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Kyle Capener is setting himself up to betray The Leftovers to get further in the game. The problem is he’s falsely accusing all the Black houseguests of working together this season as they did in Big Brother 23 as The Cookout. He pitched this to Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner.

A Twitter account named Spoilergirl1 claims to have contact with production. “Late last night, she said production had a debate on tipping them off about the race comments, and they decided to actually tip them off on how it is perceived/optics #BB24,” the account tweeted on Aug. 17.

“They kind of asked questions like ‘How does it look to have an alliance of one demographic’ and ‘Are all of the people on the other side the same demographic’? #BB24,” another tweet added.

“Kyle has now mentioned ‘The Cookout’ twice and it’s what upsets production. #BB24,” a later tweet claimed. The account added, “Brittany and Michael understood what production was asking. That is why you see them aware now. #BB24.” The same account previously spoiled OTEV, the wall competition, and more. So a lot of fans believe this.

Tiffany Mitchell and Whitney Williams talk about producer rumors

As a former houseguest I can not cosign that production is giving anyone tips. It never happened to me. — Tiffany Mitchell ? (@absolutelytiff) August 17, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Rats out Kyle to Alyssa, Kyle Says, ‘F*ck You for Saying That’

Houseguests talk to producers in the diary room. That’s the only mysterious place in the house to fans. Sometimes houseguests leave the diary room emotional, or it seems like they learned new information about the game. But are producers tipping them off? Or are houseguests piecing things together through questions they’re being asked?

Whitney Williams and Tiffany Mitchell tweeted about Kyle’s behavior on Aug. 17. “I spoke about this on todays podcast. Not that I have experience with the LDS community but that I believe that majority of his experiences are just that. #bb24,” Tiffany tweeted. “I feel you but if he’s getting these tips from production and having it told to him directly by brit isn’t making it land, I don’t think he wants to change. #bb24 love you btw,” one fan replied. “As a former houseguest I can not cosign that production is giving anyone tips. It never happened to me,” Tiffany replied.

Whitney also added her perspective. “I was about to comment the same thing. It’s funny to me when people speculate when houseguests are receiving tips from production,” she tweeted.

Did the alleged questions change the game?

Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Kyle’s plan might slightly change to avoid looking bad. He talked about possibly including Terrance Higgins as their sole Black member since he’s alone.

Brittany brought up her reservations about using an all-white alliance to target Black houseguests. But she seemed more on board with including Terrance.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle’s Mom Seemingly Disapproves of Alyssa: ‘She’s Not Nice Enough for Him’