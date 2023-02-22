‘Are You the One?’ Cast Explains Why the Challenges Are Subpar in Season 9

After more than a three-year break, Are You the One? returned with a new cast and a new platform. Season 9 of the reality series is now streaming on Paramount+ instead of MTV. And it includes contestants from around the world. But those aren’t the only things that changed — the challenges are also very different from the ones in earlier seasons.

Anissa Aguilar | Photo: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment

The ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 challenges have been dull in comparison to previous seasons

Whereas the previous Are You the One? seasons featured a wide variety of challenges that forced the cast to work together, season 9’s challenges have been all about sticking things on a wall.

Aside from episode 7, the men and women switched off each week who participated in the challenges. They would compete alone and typically have to match up what a contestant said to their picture. The winners (and sometimes the losers) would win a date and get to pick who accompanied them. And back at the villa, the other players voted for one couple to go in the truth booth.

After the first couple of challenges, fans were sick of their repetitive nature. And they pointed out how the challenges in other Are You the One? seasons built connections since the cast members picked someone to compete with. Now, the challenges do little to help the singles find their perfect match. But unfortunately, it sounds like the producers were limited in their choices.

‘Are You the One?’ cast members explained why the challenges are different in season 9

Tired of listening to the backlash surrounding the challenges in Are You the One? Season 9, a few cast members revealed why there were no physical ones.

Leo Svete tweeted, “[Are You the One?] Season 9 is no way a ‘flop.’ The tea is just getting started! Also, they didn’t do physical challenges is because it was 120 degrees in the Villa and people passed out from dehydration! I love the producers and will stand by them til the end.”

He revealed in the comments that Aqel Carson passed out twice during filming. And Anissa Aguilar added, “No but LEGIT it was over 117 degrees for a span of 5 days straight!”

Roz Odujebe also tweeted, “Yeah guys. Unfortunately, we shot the show through a heatwave, the producers put our health and safety first. It was so hot we couldn’t walk barefoot on the floor without it burning our feet not to think of running. We were loaded up with electrolytes to stay hydrated.”

So the producers prioritized the cast’s safety in Are You the One? Season 9. Hopefully, if there’s a season 10, they pick a new location that’s a bit cooler.

Fans react to the ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 cast’s statements

Following the cast member’s tweets, Are You the One? fans discussed the new information on a Reddit thread.

“Damn, that actually sounds awful,” one fan wrote. “I’m surprised they still spend so much time outside.”

A Reddit user pointed out, “Could’ve filmed some of the challenges later in the evening/night too. I mean, if you can dance all night…”

“I feel like we could have done pool challenges, minute-to-win-it type challenges inside, etc.,” someone else said. “With some proper creativity and planning, the challenges would have been fine.”

Another fan shared, “Some challenges were inside too..? And some from past seasons could’ve been switched to inside too.”

Unfortunately, the rest of the episodes will likely feature the same type of “stick it on the wall” challenges. And fans will have to rely on other portions of the show for entertainment.

New episodes of Are You the One? Season 9 air Wednesdays on Paramount+.