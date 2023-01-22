‘Are You the One?’: All the Couples Who Are Still Together in 2023

MTV reality TV dating experiment Are You the One? aims to help singles find their “perfect matches” using an advanced algorithm. Throughout the first eight seasons, only one couple who was determined to be a perfect match remains in a relationship. Here are all the couples from Are You One?, including the ones who weren’t perfect matches, that are still together by 2023.

Ethan and Amber from ‘Are You the One? Season 1 are still together

Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond connected early in Are You the One? Season 1, sitting next to each other at all but two match-up ceremonies. They were determined to be a perfect match and continued a relationship after the show.

The couple married in September 2014, a few months after the show aired, and welcomed their first daughter a couple of months later. They have had another daughter and are raising their family in Colorado. So far, they are the only perfect match from the reality TV series that are still together.

Curtis and Jenni are the only couple from ‘AYTO’ Season 2 who are still together

During AYTO? Season 2, Jenni Knapmiller and Curtis Hadzicki never sat next to each other at a match-up ceremony but continued dating after the show aired in 2014.

The couple got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in May 2022. According to their Instagram profiles, Jenni relocated from Minnesota to his hometown of San Diego, where she works as a nurse and he as a digital creator.

Mikala and Cam from ‘AYTO’ Season 4 are in relationships with other ‘AYTO’ alums

No perfect matches or couples who both appeared in AYTO? Season 4 (2016) is still together. However, Mikala Thomas and season 6 alum Joe Torgerson began dating after his season and got engaged in February 2021.

They currently live in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, where they raise a mini Goldendoodle named Butter. Additionally, Cam Bruckman got into a relationship with season 5’s Carolina Duarte, and the couple tied the knot in September 2019. They welcomed a daughter in July 2022.

Uche and Clinton from ‘Are You the One?’ Season 6 are still together

Are You the One? Season 6 castmates Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu were inseparable during the first few weeks of the competition.

However, the couple had to split when the Truth Booth confirmed they were not a perfect match. They played the game but quickly reunited after the season, eventually moving in together. Clinton and Uche married in September 2021.

Cali and Tomas from ‘AYTO’ Season 7 recently married

Throughout their time in AYTO? Season 7, Cali Trepp and Tomas Buenos remained consistent, even though they were determined not to be a perfect match by the end. Regardless, they pursued a relationship, and recently married in June 2022 at the Electric Forest festival.

Brett: To see Tomas and Cali so happy is tough.

No couples from seasons 3, 5, and 8 have remained together by 2023.

Are You the One? airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.