‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: 2 Confirmed No Matches Reportedly Hung out After the Show

As Are You the One? Season 9 airs on Paramount+, a few couples, including confirmed no matches, have uploaded content to social media, leading fans to believe they pursued a relationship after filming.

Anissa Aguilar and Ollie Andersen went on vacations to Iceland and Paris

During the two-episode premiere of Are You the One? Season 9, Anissa Aguilar and Ollie Andersen were nearly invisible but appeared to hit it off as they paired up for the first match-up ceremony. However, the blackout confirmed the two aren’t a perfect match.

She moved on with Aqel Carson but tried to connect with Hamudi Hasoon when he chose her for a date. The two didn’t see eye to eye as he doesn’t seem interested in adoption, which might be an option due to a condition, and she felt she wasn’t over her ex when the US native opened up about how her past has affected her.

Okay Saint Anissa!! ? What do we think… Perfect Match material?! ?



Episode 3 of #AYTO is streaming now on @paramountplus! ? Sign-up using promo code: MATCH pic.twitter.com/pmJ0VaKZkW — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 25, 2023

They were confirmed as not a perfect match in the Truth Booth, and Aqel continued to pursue her. The couple has sat together at the last two match-up ceremonies where the cast received two and four light beams. In early January 2023, shortly before the season aired, Anissa and Ollie separately posted pictures from the Blue Lagoon in Iceland.

Additionally, they released content from Paris shortly later, and Anissa, a United States native, has uploaded several times from London, his hometown. As their romance hasn’t received any air time yet and she and Aqel have shown the most connection out of the couples, Anissa and Ollie’s assumed post-season fling comes as a surprise.

Brooke Rachman and Leo Svete are rumored to have hung out after ‘Are You the One?’

Brooke Rachman and Leo Svete’s connection was heavily featured in the two-episode premiere. She admitted he caught her eye first, and the two appeared to genuinely bond as they realized they had common interests and similar experiences with their father.

However, they quickly became inseparable, annoying other castmates Will Gagnon, who is interested in Brooke, and Mijntje Lupgens, who encouraged Leo to get to know other people.

Did you watch the first episode of #AYTO on MTV last night?! ? Episode 2 is available now on @paramountplus!



Use this 30-Day promo code to stream the new season ➡️ MATCH pic.twitter.com/inEDM6QHg6 — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 19, 2023

The two sat next to each other at the first match-up ceremony, but the blackout confirmed they weren’t a perfect match.

They have since had difficulty separating as the couple sleeps in the same bed. That still appears to be the case, as it seems as though Brooke and Leo have hung out after the show. However, it’s hard to confirm as they both live around the same area in California.

Mijntje Lupgens and Hamudi Hasoon seemingly connected after ‘AYTO?’ Season 9

Similarly to Anissa and Ollie, the first few episodes didn’t feature the initial spark between Mijntje and Hamudi.

She chose him as her perfect match following his interaction with Anissa during episode 2, and the group saw two light beams at that ceremony. Mijntje admitted to catching feelings for Hamudi, and he appeared to feel the same way, noting their similar backgrounds.

how it started vs how it's going ? Mijntje said Uno REVERSE ⏮#AYTO pic.twitter.com/rptPoPLebL — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 30, 2023

During the Heaven and Hell party, the two explored a physical connection by making out in the closet and spending the night together. However, they didn’t sit next to each other at the subsequent match-up ceremony because Mikey Owusu picked her first.

Regardless, the cast saw four light beams, so it’s unclear if the two are perfect matches. It seems as though Mijntje and Hamudi pursued something after filming, as they both posted pictures from an island in late January 2023. Are You the One? airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.