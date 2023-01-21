‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Did the Cast Find Any Perfect Matches in Two-Episode Premiere?

Are You the One? Season 9 dropped on Paramount+ in January 2022, three years after the last season aired, with a two-episode premiere. Did the cast find any perfect matches, or have they already experienced a blackout?

Once the 22 contestants from around the world gathered in the house for Are You the One? Season 9, Brooke Rachman admitted she was initially drawn to Leo Svete, joking their height difference would make them a good couple.

For their first challenge, the cast had to figure out whose past relationships had ended due to their careers or cheating. US-based Taylor Kelly, who claims she’s ready to settle down, and UK native Shamal “Samuel” Khan, who says he hasn’t found anyone on his level, had the best scores, earning a date with a castmate of their choosing.

Not this looking a real life Disney movie ??✨ #AYTO pic.twitter.com/Z1MIJwJKeE — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 19, 2023

Taylor picked the “tall and handsome” business owner Nathan Grant and Sam picked Courtney Rowe, as he believes she meets his requirements.

However, she admitted in a confessional that she didn’t consider him her type. Meanwhile, Danielle Bonaparte is attracted to Ollie Andersen and Brooke, who wants to settle down but is afraid of failure, begins hitting it off with Will Gagnon and Leo. However, she connected more with Leo as the two bonded over similar stories regarding their fathers.

Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan Mosca were the first hookups in ‘AYTO’ Season 9

As many castmates revealed their sexual interest in each other during a game of Never Have I Ever, Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan Mosca connected, resulting in them hooking up in the Boom Boom Room together.

During the dates, Nathan and Taylor thought they could be perfect matches, while Courtney opened up about her journey with endometriosis with Samuel.

Following the hangouts, Julia-Ruth talked to Brendan and admitted she wanted to pump the brakes as he reminded her too much of her past with an ex who worked in the music industry. However, she apparently regretted her decision when she saw him move on with CC Cortez.

The group chose Nathan and Taylor for the Truth Booth, where it was determined they weren’t a match. Therefore, he wants to pursue Julia-Ruth while she has her eyes on Brendan and Will. Meanwhile, Mikey Owusu has begun pursuing Danielle, but she admittedly has her guard up, and Aqel Carson and Courtney have started hitting it off.

The ‘AYTO’ Season 9 cast had a blackout in the two-episode premiere

Annoyed with seeing Brooke around Leo all the time, Will approached her about it and affirmed his interest in her, moving her to tears. Mijntje Lupgens also noticed how often the couple are together as she approached Leo about focusing on one person too early.

During the match-up ceremony, Nathan surprised the group by picking Mijntje as the two hadn’t talked much beforehand, leading her to believe he only chose her based on her looks.

Did you watch the first episode of #AYTO on MTV last night?! ? Episode 2 is available now on @paramountplus!



Use this 30-Day promo code to stream the new season ➡️ MATCH pic.twitter.com/inEDM6QHg6 — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 19, 2023

Leo obviously picked Brooke, Mikey chose Danielle, Brendan went with CC, Aqel picked Courtney, Hamudi Hasoon chose Taylor, Ollie picked Anissa Aguilar, Samuel chose Julia-Ruth, Eduardo Dickson Jr. went for Roz Odujebe, Clay Carey picked Dew Anderson, and finally Will and Jordanne Deveaux paired up.

However, the group appeared to blackout, cutting their prize by $250,000. Early standout couples aren’t perfect matches, including Leo and Brooke, Mikey and Danielle, Brendan and CC, and Aqel and Courtney. Are You the One? airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.