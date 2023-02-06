‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Who Are the First Four Perfect Matches?

After blacking out during the two-episode premiere of the reality TV dating series Are You the One? Season 9, four perfect matches sat next to each other. Here’s our best guess on who they are.

Anissa Aguilar and Aqel Carson are possibly a perfect match

One of the strongest possibilities for a perfect match in Are You the One? Season 9 is Anissa Aguilar and Aqel Carson.

The episodes featured the start of their connection as he opened up about a motorcycle accident that nearly left him paralyzed.

She then went on a date with Hamudi Hasoon, but they quickly realized they weren’t for each other when they disagreed on adoption, and he thought she wasn’t over her ex. However, Aqel spoke to her afterward and said he believed he could treat her how she deserved.

They sat with each other at the second and third ceremonies, where the group learned they had two and four perfect matches sitting next to one another, respectively. As their entire relationship has gotten included in the edit and the two appear to have a strong connection, they’re likely a perfect match.

CC Cortez and Clay Carey or Brooke Rachman and Olli Andersen is likely another perfect match

Two other couples (CC Cortez and Clay Carey and Brooke Rachman and Olli Andersen) sat next to each other at the second and third ceremonies, presumably making one of them a perfect match. CC hit it off with Brendan Mosca early in the competition, and the two hooked up in the Boom Boom Room.

However, their blackout in the premiere episode confirmed they weren’t a perfect match, resulting in Brendan cutting things off with her.

Because she had a hard time in the house, Leo Svete took her on a date, but they quickly realized they weren’t compatible. At the second match-up ceremony, she called Clay an “all-around great guy” when she chose him. He hasn’t gotten much of an edit yet.

Brooke quickly connected with Leo Svete, but the two learned they weren’t a perfect match due to the blackout. Even though they still sleep in the same bed, Brooke appears to have moved on with Ollie. Their relationship hasn’t received much air time, but he told the confessional he thought she could be his match before he chose her at the third match-up ceremony.

Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan or Will Gagnon and Courtney Rowe might be a perfect match

The other two possibilities are more difficult to figure out because the third match-up ceremony would be the first time they paired up. One option is Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan.

The two hit it off on the first day and spent time in the Boom Boom Room before she ended it, noting he reminded her of an ex. He attempted to move on with CC, but the blackout confirmed they weren’t a perfect match.

Even though she has connected with Nathan Grant, the two have since reunited and sat next to each other at the third ceremony. Due to the amount of air time their relationship has received and their dates inclusion in promotional material, they may be a perfect match.

Another could be Will Gagnon and Courtney Rowe, as she had a confessional admitting she hoped he or Clay chose her. Additionally, he privately told the camera he thought they could treat each other the way they deserved. They are the only couple in the third match-up ceremony which both had confessionals about one another before they sat next to each other, pointing to a possibility of a perfect match. Are You the One? Season 9 airs on Paramount+.