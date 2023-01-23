‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Leo Svete Previously Competed on ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’

Are You the One? Season 9 standout Leo Svete previously competed on ABC’s sports reality competition Holey Moley a year before finding love on the Paramount+-based show.

Four-time NBA champ Stephen Curry serves as an executive producer and resident golf pro for ABC’s sports reality competition series, Holey Moley. The series pits competitors against each other in an extreme mini golf course for $250,000.

Are You the One? Season 9 standout Leo Svete participated in the show in season 3 using the nickname “the Shot God.” While he didn’t win his round, the basketball player won at least one matchup in a mud bath. Following his exit, he thanked his supporters and reflected on his time competing as “a cool experience” he won’t forget.

Leo included his introduction video in which he explained he’s based in Sarasota, Florida but has played international professional basketball since around 2016. The reality TV star claimed his nickname is the “shot God” because he’s known for his ability to make the final shot in basketball games.

The athlete thought he would perform well because his family owned a golf club, and his uncle developed a close friendship with legend Arnold Palmer. Therefore, Leo believes the sport is “in his blood.” Additionally, he called putting his favorite part of golfing because he enjoys hitting far shots.

Leo quickly hit it off with Brooke Rachman in ‘AYTO’ Season 9

Shortly after entering the villa, before the Are You the One? Season 9 cast had a chance to mingle; host Kamie Crawford asked Brooke Rachman about her initial attractions.

The single named Leo, predominantly due to his height at the time. After the first challenge, they hit it off during a lengthy conversation where they realized they had a lot in common.

Initially drawn in by her blonde hair, Leo noted he began to like her in a confessional, admitting he’s already “caught up” with Brooke.

However, in her interview, she shared her interest in Will Gagnon as well and revealed she’s ready to settle down but also afraid to fail. She continued getting to know Leo and opened up about her past with exes and her situation with her father’s health, which he also related to due to his experiences.

Leo and Brooke are a confirmed non-perfect match

Will noticed how close the two had already gotten, annoying him as he wanted to get to know Brooke as well.

Therefore, he told her about his feelings, admitting he’s focused on her and thinks she has what he needs. The conversation moved Brooke to tears as she appreciates people seeing her worth.

Netherlands native Mijntje Lupgens also warned Leo about focusing on one person too early in the game. He went on to pick her to sit next to at the first matchup ceremony.

However, the cast blacked out, proving the couple was not a perfect match. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.