‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch
After a three-year hiatus, Are You the One? is finally returning to television. The reality dating series brings together a group of singles looking for love. Before meeting one another, producers use a matchmaking algorithm to pair the contestants with their perfect matches. And their goal is to find their perfect match, which isn’t always easy. Read on to learn more about Are You the One? Season 9, including the new cast.
When does ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 premiere?
Fans will meet the cast of Are You the One? Season 9 during the premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 18. There will be 10 episodes, dropping weekly instead of all at once.
Per Variety, the season’s press release reads, “Twenty-two recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their ‘perfect match.’ Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find ‘the one.’ Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match. And if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.”
Based on the trailer, which you can watch below, season 9 will follow the same format as previous iterations of the show.
The Are You the One? cast will get to send one couple into the truth booth every episode, which will reveal if they are a perfect match. And at the end of every hour, contestants will participate in a matching ceremony where they pair up, and producers tell them how many perfect matches they got right. However, there’s a catch. They won’t know which couples are correct.
One of the show’s rules states that if the cast doesn’t get any perfect matches right during the ceremony, producers will take $250,000 from their $1,000,000 prize. But it’s unclear if this rule will pertain to Are You the One? Season 9.
Meet the cast of ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9
Unlike previous seasons, the Are You the One? Season 9 cast comes from different parts of the world, including Spain, New Zealand, Ireland, and other countries. There are 22 contestants, meaning that the producers created 11 perfect matches.
The women are:
- Anissa Aguilar — United States of America
- Brooke Rachman — United States of America
- Ciara “CC” Cortez — United States of America
- Courtney Rowe — United Kingdom
- Danielle Bonaparte — United States of America
- Dew Anderson — Spain
- Jordanne Deveaux — United States of America
- Julia-Ruth Smith — New Zealand
- Mijntje Lupgens — Netherlands
- Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe — Ireland
- Taylor Kelly — United States of America
The men are:
- Aqel Carson — United States of America
- Brendan Mosca — Australia
- Clayton Carey — Australia
- Eduardo Dickson Jr. — United States of America
- Hamudi Hasoon — New Zealand
- Leo Svete — United States of America
- Michael “Mikey” Owusu — United Kingdom
- Nathan Grant — United Kingdom
- Oliver “Ollie” Andersen — United Kingdom
- Shamal “Samuel” Khan — United Kingdom
- William Gagnon — United States of America
The Are You the One? Season 9 cast, which includes new host Kamie Crawford, filmed the series in Gran Canaria, Spain.
The ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 cast won’t be trying to find their perfect matches on MTV
As fans recall, the first eight seasons of Are You the One? aired on MTV. However, that will change for season 9. The reality dating series is moving from MTV to Paramount+, which is the streaming home for past seasons of Are You the One?, aside from seasons 3 and 5.
Are You the One? Season 9 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 18, on Paramount+.
