‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Spoilers: Did Everyone Find Their Perfect Match in Episode 10?

The Are You the One? Season 9 cast had two more opportunities to find every perfect match following episode 9. The highest number of beams they had gotten at any matchup ceremony was six, so their outlook wasn’t good. Despite the odds, were the singles able to identify the perfect matches and win the $750,000 in episode 10? Or would they have to go back to the drawing board?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 10, “You Were the One.”]

Courtney Rowe and Nathan Grant | Photo: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment

Who went on dates in ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Episode 10

Following Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 9, the contestants were disappointed since they only got six beams (two unknown ones and four truth booth perfect matches). But they pulled themselves up by their bootstraps and got to work to accomplish their collective goal.

After numerous talks, many seemed to agree that Aqel Carson and Anissa Aguilar and Will Gagnon and Dew Pineda were perfect matches. However, when Leo Svete won the competition, he chose to bring Anissa with him on a date. And he gave the second date to Mikey Owusu and Roz Odujebe. Many were unhappy with Leo, but the cast continued to grow when no one fought about the unfortunate situation.

So, Leo, Anissa, Roz, and Mikey went on a date. And, if we’re being honest, we can’t see either couple being a perfect match in Are You the One? Season 9. But sometimes, even confirmed no matches can do wonders in this game.

Mikey and Roz went into the truth booth

While the two couples were on their dates in Are You the One? Season 9, the other singles voted on which pair to send into the truth booth. While Dew wanted Leo and Anissa, the majority of the group voted for Mikey and Roz.

Later, host Kamie Crawford announced to the cast that Mikey and Roz would enter the ninth truth booth of the season. So they made their way to the fateful place while everyone else waited in agony for the results.

The truth booth confirmed our suspicions; Mikey and Roz are not a match. If we had it our way, it would have been Leo and Roz or Aqel and Anissa instead, but Leo fumbled the bag. Hopefully, the contestants will get their act together and see what’s been right in front of them this entire time before the ninth matchup ceremony. And thankfully, Jordanne Deveaux and Roz understood the assignment.

The two women stayed up all night contemplating their options after the truth booth. They considered every matchup ceremony and devised the “logical tree.” And with it, Jordanne concluded that there were three scenarios to figure out everyone’s perfect match. Unfortunately for Jordanne, this strategy also revealed that Eduardo Dickson Jr. wasn’t her match.

Jordanne and Roz brought everyone together to get them on the same page. And they all agreed that Aqel and Anissa, Hamudi Hasoon and Danielle Bonaparte, Nathan Grant and CC Cortez, and Eduardo and Courtney Rowe should sit together at the next matchup ceremony in Are You the One? Season 9.

Did the ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 cast identify their perfect matches in episode 10?

Finally, it was time to see if Jordanne and Roz’s plan paid off in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 10. For the ninth matchup ceremony, it was the gentlemen’s turn to pick their partners. And as fans recall, the confirmed perfect matches going into the night were Brendan Mosca and Julia-Ruth Smith, Ollie Andersen and Brooke Rachman, Samuel Khan and Mijntje Lupgens, and Taylor Kelly and Clay Carey.

The other seven couples in the ninth matchup ceremony were:

Will and Dew

Mikey and Jordanne

Hamudi and Danielle

Nathan and CC

Eduardo and Courtney

Leo and Roz

Aqel and Anissa

Kamie locked in the pairs, and after a couple of tense and exciting minutes, 11 beams lit up the sky. So, the Are You the One? Season 9 cast only needed nine matchup ceremonies to find their perfect matches — color us impressed.

Are You the One? Season 9 is available to stream on Paramount+.

