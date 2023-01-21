‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: How Zodiac Signs Might Affect the Perfect Matches

The dating experiment Are You the One? has returned after three years and is airing on Paramount+ with an all-new global cast. Here are the group’s sun zodiac signs and how astrology might affect the perfect matches. Remember that other factors, including a person’s Venus, Mars, and moon sign, also play a role in astrological compatibility, and that information isn’t public yet.

Anissa Aguilar is the only Pisces in ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

People who have their suns in Pisces, ruled by Neptune, are often intuitive and sensitive beings who typically fall hard when in love. Empathetic in nature, they sometimes believe they can change their partner. Anissa Aguilar, the only Pisces in this season, astrologically would pair best with Eduardo Dickson Jr., a Cancer, as the two signs innately understand each other.

Additionally, she could work well with Aqel Carson, a Scorpio. Pisces have a gentle nature that reassures their suspicious partner, and Scorpios can help Pisces achieve their goals. Although Pisces and Sagattarians are both intellectual beings that make great friends, a long-lasting relationship might prove difficult as they have different personalities. Therefore, Anissa and Brendan probably won’t mesh well. Additionally, compatibility between Pisces and Libras, Leos, and Geminis is pretty low, ruling out Clayton Carey (Gemini), Leo Svete (Libra), Nathan Grant (Libra), and Will Gagnon (Leo).

Brooke Rachman is the only Virgo in ‘AYTO’ Season 9

Brooke Rachman is the only Virgo in the season 9 cast. Ruled by Mercury, these natives are intelligent and hardworking but can be critical. They are charming lovers who opt for stable relationships where they’ll show their vulnerable side. The first matchup ceremony proved Leo (Libra) a no-match for her, but she’s also shown interest in Will, a Leo, who brought her to tears during one of their first conversations.

Virgos and Leo aren’t highly compatible as they approach emotions differently, possibly preventing them from developing a deep connection. Out of the season 9 cast, Brooke might have the best relationship, astrologically speaking, with Brendan Mosca, a Sagittarius, as they’ll likely enjoy each other’s company or Eduardo (Cancer) if they correctly mesh their emotional and logical worlds.

CC Cortez is the only Aquarius in ‘AYTO’ Season 9

Those with their suns in Aquarius, ruled by Uranus, feel different from others and are eccentric beings who are often passionate about causes. They must be intellectually stimulated, but their need for independence can make relationships difficult.

CC Cortez, the only Aquarian in the cast, would have the highest compatibility with Will, a Leo, as the signs make a strong force when paired. Additionally, Clayton, a Gemini, might make a good match for her as the air signs wouldn’t get bored with each other, or Brendan, a Sagittarius, as they could understand the space each other needs. Leo (Libra), Eduardo (Cancer), and Aqel (Scorpio) probably won’t end up as CC’s perfect match due to their sign’s low incompatibility.

Dew Anderson and Will Gagnon are Leos

Leos are passionate creatives who often view themselves as leaders. Ruled by the sun, they are known for being huge flirts but don’t mind spoiling their partner. Dew Anderson and Will are the Leos of season 9 and have a considerable chance of getting together if they connect deeply.

Astrologically speaking, Dew and Brendan (Sagittarius), Leo (Libra), or Clayton (Gemini) could make a perfect match due to their compatible sun signs, but Aqel (Scorpio) and Eduardo (Cancer) water signs likely wouldn’t mix well. Will and Jordanne Deveaux (Aries) might make a great pair as they’ll form a passionate and understanding connection. However, the blackout confirmed them as a no-match. He would have the least compatibility with Capricorns Danielle Bonaparte and Julia Ruth-Smith due to their differing priorities.

Danielle Bonaparte and Julia Ruth-Smith are Capricorns

Capricorns, ruled by Saturn, are typically practical and traditionalists. They are sometimes guarded, making relationships a little more complicated, and opt to show their love through actions rather than words.

Capricorns are generally most compatible with other earth signs as they innately understand each other, and water signs as they give them the emotional connection they need. According to this, Danielle and Julia-Ruth would pair well with Aqel (Scorpio) and Eduardo, a Cancer. Danielle has hit it off with Mikey Owusu, whose Zodiac is unclear, and Aqel started vibing with Courtney, but the blackout determined they aren’t perfect matches.

Mijntje Lupgens and Eduardo Dickson Jr are the only Cancers

Ruled by the moon, those born with their sun in Cancer are nurturers and natural empathizers. However, they can lack patience and can be very moody. Mijntje and Eduardo are the only ones with the water sign this season and would make a great couple as two Cancers if they prevent their relationship from getting stagnant.

He and Jordanne probably aren’t perfect matches due to her energy level as a fire sign, and she might not work with Brendan as their signs typically don’t understand each other. In his opening confessional, Eduardo noted his ideal woman is confident and someone with whom he has great communication. Brooke, a Virgo, seems to fit this as she’s made it clear she won’t settle for anything less than she deserves.

Brendan Mosca and Roz Odujebe are Sags

Sagittarians are known for their sense of humor and philosophical mindset, as well as their impatience and blunt delivery. They mostly enjoy carefree relationships and can struggle to differentiate between a friendship or a romance. Roz Odujebe and Brendan are the two Sags of the group but might only last for a while as a couple as their relationship might become superficial.

Astrologically speaking, Brendan and Jordanne might make a perfect match as their differences might draw one another to each other. Even though Sagittarians and Capricorns have fun together, they likely won’t stay in it for a long time, ruling out Danielle or Julia-Ruth, who Brendan already had a connection with, as his perfect match.

Clayton Carey is the only Gemini

Curious and witty Geminis are usually sociable but can be indecisive. Ruled by Mercury, the air sign appears to change its mind often, possibly leaving partners behind. Clayton, the only Gemini in the season, would pair best with Roz, a Sag, due to their intellectual connection, followed by Dew, a Leo, as they’d make great friends.

It might work with Jordanne, an Aries, and Brooke, a Virgo if they didn’t overthink things. However, Danielle (Capricorn), Julia-Ruth (Capricorn), and Mijntje (Cancer) probably aren’t his perfect matches as their signs would have many differences to overcome.

Nathan Grant and Leo Svete are Libras

Diplomatic Libras enjoy honest relationships and constantly chase harmony in their lives. Ruled by Venus, they are great partners but tend to hold grudges. Nathan Grant and Leo are the Libras this season. While Leo knows the only person he has pursued so far isn’t his perfect match, Brooke, Nathan is still courting Julia-Ruth, a Capricorn. Their compatibility isn’t high, but there’s a chance the two work if they understand each other’s emotional needs. Nathan and Leo are the most compatible, astrologically speaking, with Jordanne, Dew, and Roz but not so much Mijntje.

Courtney Rowe, Taylor Kelly, Hamudi Hasoon, Michael “Mikey” Owusu, Oliver “Ollie” Andersen, and Shamal “Samuel” Khan’s birthdays couldn’t be located. Are You the One? Season 9 is airing on Paramount+.