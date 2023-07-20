What does Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's prenuptial agreement look like? Here's what to know about the couple's situation.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially called it quits after two years of marriage. The couple married in May 2021 after dating for just over a year, but it seems distance and other factors led to their split. Now that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are headed for divorce, what does their prenup look like? Here’s what to know.

What to know about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s prenup

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s marriage is reportedly ending in divorce — but the couple has a prenup. While Grande and Gomez seemingly rushed down the aisle, they made sure to have an “iron-clad” prenuptial agreement prepared months in advance.

“While the wedding seemed very last minute in her backyard with just close family and friends, legally nothing was left to the last minute,” an insider told Radar. “Ariana’s lawyers were very involved in insisting that the groom signed an iron-clad pre-nuptial agreement.”

It seems Grande was pushed into getting a prenup by her family members. “Ariana’s brother Frankie and her mom are very protective over her,” the source added. “They both love and trust Dalton, but even so, they would be stupid to not want her to get a prenup. Let’s be honest, when someone is worth over $150 million you have every right to be suspicious.”

P. Tyler Summers, a divorce and family law attorney, told Page Six that the couple’s prenup “almost certainly protects all assets and income that either of them had prior to the marriage.” The attorney also noted that the couple should have a “limited” asset division due to how brief their marriage was. It’s likely that Grande’s earnings and Gomez’s earnings will go back to them respectively.

“He had stock to protect here both before and during as did she,” Summers added. “When both spouses have financial success, chances are the prenup will specify that what she earned and acquired and vice versa will remain with them.”

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer has an impressive portfolio of assets

Ariana Grande’s net worth stands at around $240 million. Not only has she made millions thanks to her career as a singer, performer, actor, and beauty line, but she has numerous assets she’ll certainly want back. Thankfully, it seems Grande and Dalton Gomez’s prenup will assure Grande receives all of the belongings she entered the marriage with.

Grande has quite a real estate portfolio that adds to her net worth. In 2018, she made her first big real estate purchase in New York City. She bought a $16 million apartment in Chelsea, which she later sold. In 2020, she purchased a home in Hollywood Hills worth $13.7 million, which she later sold. Then, in June 2020, she bought a $6.8 million home in Montecito, California.

In 2021, Grande added to her real estate profile by purchasing an $8.9 million home in LA’s Hollywood Hills, and she later bought another Hollywood Hills home in 2022 that was once owned by Cameron Diaz.

Grande also has an impressive car collection. She owns cars from companies such as Chevrolet, Cadillac, Ferrari, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla.

Why are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorcing?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s prenup will (hopefully) give them an easier time with their divorce. So, why did the couple choose to separate?

It seems distance led to Grande and Gomez’s breakup, and Gomez had difficulties adjusting to Grande’s level of fame. Gomez is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles, and Grande travels often for her work. “She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years,” a source told People. “She wanted to make a life there with Dalton.”

“He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles,” the source added. “It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

