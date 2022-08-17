Ariana Grande Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ by Her ‘Sexualization’ on Teen Nickelodeon Show

Ariana Grande appeared as Cat Valentine for Victorious and Sam & Cat. Even years later, some viewers noted the “sexualization” of this actor. Here’s what fans say about Grande and her history with Dan Schneider.

Ariana Grande appeared in Nickelodeon shows ‘Sam & Cat’ and ‘Victorious’

Actors Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande at Nickelodeon’s 26th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Before releasing chart-topping hits like “No Tears Left to Cry” and “Thank U, Next,” Grande starred in the Nickelodeon comedy series Victorious. Grande reprised her role as Cat Valentine for the 2013 spinoff series Sam & Cat. She acted alongside iCarly cast member Jennette McCurdy (Sam Puckett).

Some fans claim Ariana Grande was sexualized by Nickelodeon series creator Dan Schneider

One 2019 YouTube video of Grande being allegedly sexualized by Nickelodeon received over 11 million YouTube views. This included one scene of her squeezing a potato and another of the actor trying to drink water upside down.

“When I was young, I used to feel so weird and uncomfortable with those types of scenes in Nickelodeon Shows, but I never could identify the reason why,” one comment read. “I remember that as I watched, I always felt that something was wrong.”

“When I was a kid, I had always been so grossed out by the foot scenes, and I constantly wondered why they happened so frequently, and now I’m even more disgusted,” another YouTube user wrote.

Some associate this overt sexualization with series creator Schneider, who wrote scenes for Victorious and Sam & Cat. As of 2022, the public figure has not been charged with sexual assault or penalized for his suggestive content on the children’s television network. Recently, McCurdy wrote about a figure known as the “creator” in I’m Glad My Mom Died.

“I was waiting and waiting and waiting for him to get called out in the #MeToo movement, and it just never happened,” one Reddit user surmised. “Even though it’s been an open secret since forever.”

‘Victorious’ cast members appeared in a Zoom reunion with Dan Schneider

Some viewers noted that even years later, the Victorious cast members interact with the series creator. To celebrate the show’s anniversary, Grande and Justice hosted a Zoom call with cast members Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia, Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet, Eric Lange, and creator Schneider.

“When I saw all of those weird… scenes with Ari from Victorious,” one Reddit user said. “I totally pictured Ari looking back at those scenes and not agreeing with them, so I was a little surprised that she’s still friendly with this dude? It’s difficult, man. Teens are easily manipulated, especially if that person is the… director of the show you’re working in.”

Victorious cast members reunited (minus Schneider) for performances along Grande’s Sweetener world tour. Gillies appeared on stage for a live version of “Give It Up” with the pop star. Bennett joined her on stage for “I Think You’re Swell.”

