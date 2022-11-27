ARMYs React to J-Hope’s Lollapalooza Vlog: ‘Nothing Short of World Class’

He’s a rapper, dancer, songwriter, and former Lollapalooza Chicago headlining artist. In November 2022, ARMYs finally got J-Hope’s vlog from the United States music festival. As a result, some viewers share their support for this BTS artist and his latest solo endeavor — the mixtape Jack in the Box.

J-Hope headlined 2022’s Lollapalooza Chicago Music festival

BTS’ rapper and songwriter, J-Hope, performs solo during 2022 Lollapalooza Chicago | Erika Goldring/WireImage

He’s your hope and you’re his hope. As a solo artist, J-Hope released Jack in the Box and its lead single “Arson” in 2022. Just weeks later, BTS’ rapper headlined 2022’s Lollapalooza Chicago Music festival.

This is one of the first times a BTS member performed a full setlist as a solo artist. (The same year, SUGA had a cameo at PSY’s concert for “That That.”) This was also the first time a South Korean artist headlined a major United States festival.

Jimin appeared to support the BTS member, later joining his V Live and commenting on the experience. Even if fans couldn’t attend the concert, Hulu broadcasted a live stream of the music festival, with J-Hope becoming a top trending topic on social media shortly after. Now, the full performance video on YouTube holds over 3 million views.

ARMYs reacted to J-Hope’s Lollapalooza vlog

Weeks after the music festival, the BANGTANTV YouTube account posted J-Hope’s Lollapalooza vlog. This offered a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process, from soundcheck to the rapper meeting his band.

Of course, fans shared their support in the comment section, commending this idol for his solo project (and his dedication to rehearsing).

“The effort that went into this concert — vocals, live band, dancing, stage graphics, and logistics — is nothing short of WORLD CLASS,” one YouTube comment stated. “J-Hope is a world-class artist who not only commands the stage but has planned every second to the utmost professional level.”

“Plus, the vision and the writing and production of all of the songs in itself is a big accomplishment,” the YouTuber continued. “It’s rare that one single individual can do all of this at such a high standard. Congratulations to J-Hope for putting out into the world a truly great entertaining experience.”

Other fans noted J-Hope’s commitment to his solo project. The rapper had a role in writing and producing Jack In the Box — appearing in the official music videos and promoting his work on social media.

“He really involved himself in everything about his album,” another YouTube user noted. “To recording processing to album making. I’M SO PROUD OF YOU, J-HOPE.”

J-Hope and Becky G performed ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ at Lollapalooza Chicago 2022

This wouldn’t be the first time J-Hope branched out as a solo artist. In 2019, he partnered with Becky G for “Chicken Noodle Soup,” reuniting with the artist at Chicago’s music festival. Aside from creating BTS solo and group songs, J-Hope released his first mixtape, Hope World, in 2018.

