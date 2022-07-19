Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Deliberately’ Farted in ‘End of Days’ Co-Star’s Face, She Hasn’t Forgiven Him

End of Days actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars of all time. They didn’t all earn critical praise, but he certainly left a singular impression that continues to influence an entire style. However, not all of his colleagues viewed him very highly after working with him. Schwarzenegger’s End of Days co-star, Miriam Margolyes, accused him of “deliberately” farting in his face. She still hasn’t forgiven him for his “rude” behavior on the set.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Miriam Margolyes co-starred in ‘End of Days’

Arnold Schwarzenegger | Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

End of Days follows a former New York Police Department detective named Jericho Cane (Schwarzenegger), who finds himself in an apocalyptic conflict with heavy stakes. He saves a banker (Gabriel Byrne) from an assassin, which puts him right in the middle of a religious conflict.

Christine York (Robin Tunney) is a young, innocent woman who evil forces seek to impregnate to bring the Antichrist into this world. However, Jericho will need to protect her against Satan himself, who he doesn’t even believe exists. Margolyes stars as Mabel, who Satan kills after her failure against Jericho and Christine.

‘End of Days’ actor Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘deliberately’ farted in Miriam Margolyes’ face

Margolyes spoke with the I’ve Got News For You podcast about Schwarzenegger and working on End of Days. However, she explained that she “didn’t care for him,” calling him “a bit too full of himself.” The actor didn’t stop there, revealing that he farted right in her face during the filming. Margolyes took it personally and still hasn’t forgiven her co-star for his behavior.

“He farted in my face,” Margolyes said. “Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face. I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

The movie landed at the Razzie Awards

End of Days received largely negative reviews at the time of its release, including criticisms against Schwarzenegger. However, it didn’t quite end there. The film made its way all the way to the Razzie Awards, earning three nominations. End of Days received Razzie Award nominations for Worst Actor for Schwarzenegger, Worst Supporting Actor for Byrne, and Worst Director for Peter Hyams. Additionally, it was nominated for Worst Picture, but it was withdrawn before the ceremony took place.

Schwarzenegger ultimately lost the award to Adam Sandler for Big Daddy. Meanwhile, Byrne lost to Ahmed Best for Star Wars: Episode I and Hyams lost to Barry Sonnenfeld for Wild Wild West.

Nevertheless, the film score for End of Days remains in the gutter. It has a Rotten Tomatoes Tomato-meter approval rating of 11% from critics and 32% from audiences.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Favorite Movie He Starred in Just Might Surprise You