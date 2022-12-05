The Artist Drake Listened to the Most in 2022

Grammy-winning rapper Drake has been hard at work over the past year. The former Degrassi: The Next Generation star released not one, but two full-length albums in 2022, and dominated charts around the world with his music. As for his own music taste and listening habits this year, Drake listened the most to one rapper in particular.

Drake released 2 albums in 2022

Drake kicked off his latest trilogy of albums in September 2021 with his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. In June 2022, he released Honestly, Nevermind, a dance-heavy record that combined his rap skills with electronic beats. One of the tracks from the album, the 21 Savage collab “Jimmy Cooks,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A few months later, Drake and 21 Savage teamed up once again, this time for a full album. Their joint project Her Loss was released in November 2022. Following its release, eight songs occupied spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the highest being the viral track “Rich Flex” at No. 2.

Drake’s most listened to artist of 2022 was Tupac

In December 2022, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to, like many other people around the world, share his Spotify Wrapped from the past year. According to his Spotify Wrapped, his top artist of the year was Tupac Shakur, putting him in the top 7% of listeners for the legendary rapper. Drizzy spent a total of 246 minutes listening to 2Pac this year.

Drake’s appreciation of 2Pac goes way back. In a 2011 interview with The BoomBox, the 6 God admitted that he would be more like 2Pac if he could.

“If there was anybody that I wish I could be a little more like, it’d probably be ‘Pac,” he said. “I think more than anything, aside from his music, which was absolutely incredible, I think he just drove people with who he was, the way he carried himself. He was somebody who was a free spirit and he did not care, he just did what he felt. I wish I could have a little more ‘Pac to my persona. I’m working on it.”

Drake paid homage to 2Pac more recently in 2020 with a pair of diamond chains each valued at approximately $300,000. In 2021, Drake was featured on Majid Jordan’s song “Stars Align,” which sampled 2Pac’s 1995 track “Temptations” from his album Me Against the World.

Drake was one of the most listened to artists of 2022

Meanwhile, Drake himself is one of the most listened-to artists today, both in hip-hop and in general. As far as streams around the world go, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny achieved a new feat this year as he was Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the world for a third year in a row, becoming the first artist in history to do so. Taylor Swift was the second-most streamed artist in the world, following the release of her smash tenth studio album Midnights in October.

Drake claims the No. 3 spot for global Spotify streams this year. But in his native Canada and in the U.S., he was the most-streamed artist of the year.

