Ashley Park ‘Had No Idea’ Mindy Would Sing so Much for ‘Emily in Paris’

Emily in Paris fans won’t be surprised to see Mindy (Ashley Park) sing even more in season 3. Some fans of the Netflix series wonder if that’s really Park singing for the role. We’re here to tell you that it is! Ironically, Park didn’t know she would be singing as much as she has in the Netflix series. Here’s what Park has said about the amount of singing required of her role.

Ashley Park as Mindy, who sings even more in season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’ | Netflix

Ashley Park’s character overcomes her fear of performing live in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 1

When we first meet Mindy in Emily in Paris, she’s an au pair who longs to be on the big stage. There’s only one problem — she’s afraid of performing live because of a botched performance some years earlier. But with the help and encouragement of her Parisian bestie Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), Mindy belts out “La Vie en Rose” a cappella in a very public setting.

Ashley Park is a Tony-nominated Broadway actor

Before landing a role in Emily in Paris, Park made a name for herself on Broadway. Her role as Gretchen Weiners in the Broadway production of Mean Girls earned her nominations for a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award. Park also played Tuptim in The King and I and had roles in Mamma Mia!, Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George, and most recently, Grand Horizons.

Ashley Park attends a meet and greet for ‘Grand Horizons’ | Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Mindy Chen actor didn’t know singing would be so prominent in the Netflix series

Given her singing talent, Park had a feeling Darren Star would ask her to sing for the Netflix series. However, as she explained to Vanity Fair in 2020, she didn’t think she would be singing as much as she has for the show.

“I didn’t know [my singing] would be such a beautiful story line to kind of open up that friendship and open up that character,” Park said. In season 1 of Emily in Paris, she performed Sia’s “Chandelier” in addition to Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose.” In season 2, she performed “Dynamite” by BTS. And there’s even more singing from Park in season 3 of Emily in Paris.

“My favorite thing to do is interpret songs that are well-known and make them my own,” she told Vogue in December 2021. “I was like, ‘I love Celine Dion more than anything,’ and they let me sing a Celine Dion song and an old Broadway standard, ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.’ It was so fun to do a variety of songs because I had no idea that when I was cast that Mindy would even sing.”

Mindy Chen lands a full-time singing gig in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

Emily in Paris focuses on the career and romances of Emily Cooper, but Mindy Chen’s life serves as a backstory in the Netflix series. In the third season, Mindy’s singing career goes from busking around Paris to a nightly gig in a jazz club. Without giving too much away, fans can expect to see more than one performance from Mindy in season 3 of the Netflix show.

Watch Emily in Paris on Netflix to see what Mindy sings in the third season.