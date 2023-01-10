Why Ashley Tisdale Returned to Music After 10 Years Away From It

Ashley Tisdale is an actor who is well-known to fans all around the world thanks to her involvement in the High School Musical franchise. Active on social media and beloved for her open and friendly persona, she has worked on a wide variety of projects, from movies to television. What some may not realize, however, is that Tisdale has also enjoyed a successful career as a pop singer. She first experienced success in the early 2000s with several well-received albums, before making a big return to the music industry in 2019.

Ashley Tisdale enjoyed a successful music career in the early 2000s

Tisdale landed her first few roles in Disney Channel productions, in shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, before getting the role of a lifetime in High School Musical. As Sharpay Evans, Tisdale impressed many with her sense of comic timing. She went on to lend her voice to the film’s soundtrack, which kickstarted Tisdale’s own solo music career.

As reported by BuzzFeed, Tisdale released her debut album in February 2007. The album, Headstrong, went gold, with tunes like “He Said She Said” and “Be Good to Me” making waves. With her debut album becoming a commercial success, Tisdale decided to continue her path — releasing a pop-rock album dubbed Guilty Pleasure in 2009. The second album was also a success for Tisdale. But in the years that followed, she prioritized her work in film, choosing to act instead of sing. In fact, it would be another 10 years before Tisdale would step into a studio again.

Why did Ashley Tisdale return to music in 2019?

Tisdale went through a lot of changes over the decade that followed the release of her second album. She married Christopher French, a well-known musician and composer, in 2014, and the two went on to grow their family, welcoming a baby in early 2021. However, music was never far from Tisdale’s mind, and 2019, she released her third album, Symptoms.

The singer opened up to Paper Magazine prior to the release of the album, admitting that more music was always part of her plan. “Since it’s been so long since I have done music, I always said I was not going to do music just to put something out there. It’d have to mean something,” Tisdale said. “I definitely have gone through things over the last couple of years, and even have become more aware of things that I go through.”

What is Ashley Tisdale best known for?

Ashley Tisdale attends the Build Series to discuss ‘Merry Happy Whatever’ at Build Studio on December 02, 2019 in New York City. | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Tisdale also told the publication that she co-wrote all the songs on Symptoms, something that made the record intensely personal for her. She’s also not ruling out more music, noting that it is very important to her to stay creative. Still, most fans know Tisdale for her acting work, and in the years since rising to fame on High School Musical, she’s appeared in a wide variety of projects, including films like Picture This, Scary Movie 5, Playing It Cool, and Amateur Night.

Tisdale has remained a vital force on television as well, appearing in the CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act, according to IMDb, and serving as a panelist on the dancing competition show The Masked Dancer. She’s also remained active on social media, sharing snapshots of her life with fans and followers. Through it all, Tisdale has remained true to herself and her career aspirations — never failing to bring a smile to the faces of fans around the world.