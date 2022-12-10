Ashton Kutcher Was Drunk on Tequila the 1st Time He Told Mila Kunis He Loved Her

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher aren’t a conventional celebrity couple. They became good friends while filming their hit sitcom, That ’70s Show, but didn’t give in to their feelings until many years later. And when Kutcher finally confessed his love to Kunis, he was actually drunk on tequila.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met while working on ‘That ’70s Show’

A 14-year-old Kunis met 19-year-old Kutcher on the set of That ’70s Show. The two became great friends behind-the-scenes and worked alongside each other for the series’ eight-season run.

When the sitcom ended in 2006, Kunis and Kutcher went their separate ways. Kutcher, who had married Demi Moore in 2005, went on to star in projects like Punk’d and No Strings Attached. Kunis, who was reportedly dating Macaulay Culkin, appeared in films like Max Payne, Date Night, and Friends With Benefits.

The actors reconnected in 2012. And according to Kunis, it was the first time she started seeing Kutcher in a romantic light.

“I didn’t realize how good-looking he was until we reconnected when I was in my late 20s,” she revealed in an appearance on Popcorn With Peter Travers. “That’s the God’s honest truth. We always, always kept in touch for years and years and years, both had completely separate lives, lived two separate lives, became two completely different people.”

“It wasn’t until literally my late 20s that we reconnected,” Kunis continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re really good looking and incredibly smart.'”

Ashton Kutcher told Mila Kunis he loved her drunk on tequila

In a TikTok video he made for Peloton with Kenny Chesney, Kutcher revealed that he was drinking tequila and listening to a Chesney song when he decided to tell Kunis he loved her.

“I might have had a little too much tequila,” he recalled. “I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning — and I told her I love her. And she’s like, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'”

The next day, Kutcher confessed his love for Kunis once again. “I woke up the next morning and said, ‘I still love you,” he said.

When talking to ET, Kunis confirmed Kutcher’s story. “It really happened,” she said. “Oh, I remember that night. I didn’t have tequila. I was sober and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ It happened, guys.”

The ‘That ’70s Show’ stars got married in 2015

Two years after they reconnected, Kutcher and Kunis welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher. A year later, in 2015, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California. In 2016, they welcomed their son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

When talking about their marriage to Glamour, Kunis revealed that she and Kutcher know each other far too well to lie to one another. And she noted that their friendship has been what keeps their marriage so strong.

“There’s nothing we don’t know about each other because we’ve known each other for so long: the ugly, the bad, the good,” Kunis shared. “It truly is being married to your best friend. That’s a cliché; it’s cheesy. But it’s true.”

