Ashton Kutcher Was Once Jealous of Bruce Willis Because of His Relationship With Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were once in a highly publicized relationship, which required compromises and adjustments from both stars.

One of the adjustments Kutcher had to make was overcoming his jealousy around Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Ashton Kutcher swore off relationships before he met Demi Moore

At the time, Kutcher felt that fate brought Moore and himself together. The pair met at a time when Kutcher was content living a bachelor’s lifestyle and had no intention of settling down with anyone.

“I’d sworn off relationships before I met my wife,” he once told Live (via Contact Music). “We met in New York, where I was hosting TV show Saturday Night Live, and at the time I was saying to myself, ‘I’m going to party, I’m going to sleep with this girl and that girl and just have a good time.’ And then I met Demi and it was like, ‘I can’t not be with this person.’ I think it’s fate in a way.”

The two would later marry in September 2005 and enjoyed six years together before their relationship ended in 2013.

Ashton Kutcher had to overcome his jealousy of Bruce Willis for Demi Moore

In the beginning, Kutcher found it a bit difficult being around Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis. After exchanging wedding vows on November 1987, the two were married for 11 years before their divorce in June 1998. Given the long history between Moore and Willis, Kutcher initially felt uncomfortable around the Sixth Sense star.

“At first it was difficult. You think, ‘He’s the guy who used to sleep with my wife,’” Kutcher said. “But once you overcome the jealousy, which is just your own personal insecurity, it gets easier.”

Soon, the two were not just able to tolerate each other but bonded a little in the process.

“People ask us, ‘How do you guys get on so well?’ Well, I don’t like everything Bruce does, and I’m sure he doesn’t think everything I do is great But being with Bruce is normal to me now,” he asserted. “We go scuba-diving, skiing, we hang out with the girls together, we watch movies, we talk about sport.”

Will Smith gave Bruce Willis advice when he was jealous of Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

Kutcher’s jealousy wasn’t completely one-sided. Willis also expressed that he had his own issues with the young actor’s relationship with his ex-wife. The Die Hard actor credited the three children he shared with Moore to help curb his jealousy.

“It’s a hurdle, but I’m fortunate to be the father of three daughters. People want to hold on to resentment and anger and blame and judgment, but Demi and I don’t because of the kids. I credit her, really. She has such a generous spirit about the whole thing,” he once told Playboy.

Apart from his children, Will Smith also played a significant part in helping Willis come to terms with Moore’s new relationship.

“During some very dark hours he talked to me about it. He said, ‘Dude, you’ve got to do whatever it takes to get the kids and all the spouses or the girlfriend together. You’ve got to show your kids it’s okay.’ It was like a light went on. Ding. So Will, thanks. And thanks for all those good movies you’re making,” he said.

