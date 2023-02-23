Ashton Kutcher Reveals Which Oscar-Nominated Film’ Mirrored His Real Life

Every performer in Hollywood has their own unique path to popularity. Some have enormous advantages from the start, while others seem to appear out of nowhere and end up surprising everyone. Ashton Kutcher, before he was an actor, investor, and Mila Kunis’s husband, was just another guy trying to break into an entirely different industry — modeling. And the actor recently revealed which Oscar-nominated film mirrored his real life as a model.

Ashton Kutcher worked as a model before his breakout role in ‘That ’70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher arrives at the world premiere Of Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine” I Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

As an actor who has been in the public eye for over two decades, Kutcher is now a household name. However, before his breakout role in That ’70s Show, the actor worked as a model. While almost no one gets discovered by chance in Iowa, that’s what happened to Kutcher on his way to becoming a star. In the wake of his discovery, young Kutcher entered and ultimately won the Fresh Faces of Iowa modeling competition. After that, he left for New York to launch his professional life anew.

According to The Things, Kutcher began receiving high-profile jobs after signing with a modeling agency. Some of his biggest gigs included working with big brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Calvin Klein, and Joe Boxer. Kutcher was also given the opportunity to showcase his modeling skills in fashion capitals like Paris and Milan.

Kutcher’s success as a model paved the way for him to relocate to Los Angeles and pursue acting, where he would eventually become the major movie star he is today.

Ashton Kutcher revealed that ‘Triangle of Sadness’ mirrored his real life as a model

Even though Kutcher is now a successful businessman, producer, and actor, he still remembers his days as a model. At a sit down with Esquire, the former That 70s Show star reflected on his time spent as a male model for the Abercrombie & Fitch catalog and praised the film Triangle of Sadness for its accurate depiction of the modeling industry.

During the interview, Kutcher said, “If you actually want to see an extraordinarily accurate depiction of what it’s like to be a male model, watch the first 10 minutes of Triangle of Sadness. I remember living that scene. The depiction is so accurate, it’s terrifying.”

Directed by Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness follows a male model and his influencer girlfriend. the film has won several awards, including the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

Ashton Kutcher is returning to rom-coms with ‘Your Place or Mine’

Related Ashton Kutcher Says Hearing Loss Is in Part Responsible For Awkward Red Carpet Photos With Reese Witherspoon

Kutcher is returning to rom-coms. The last time we saw him in a romantic comedy was in 2011 when he co-starred with Natalie Portman in No Strings Attached and appeared in New Year’s Eve. Now, 12 years later, there’s a new Netflix smoocher called Your Place or Mine, and it stars Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon.

The film centers on the friendship of two very different people. Witherspoon’s character, Debbie, is a neat and tidy Los Angeles resident who adheres to a strict daily schedule and is doted on by her son. Peter (Kutcher), on the other hand, loves living in New York City. Even though they had a sexual encounter 20 years ago, the two have stayed good friends. Debbie leaves her son in Peter’s care for a week, so she can go to New York and pursue a dream. It is at this time that the two realize they may both be missing something in their lives.

Ashton Kutcher’s rise from fashion model to Hollywood A-lister is a reflection of his perseverance and focus. So, the next time you see him in a movie, keep in mind that he began his career as a model and eventually became one of Hollywood’s top actors.