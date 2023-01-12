Ashton Kutcher Once Shared He Became Suspicious of Everyone After Becoming a Celebrity

Actor Ashton Kutcher was involved in quite a few public relationships before marrying Mila Kunis. But the dating scene was particularly difficult for Kutcher during his single years since he developed trust issues due to his fame.

Ashton Kutcher wished he could be an actor without being famous

Ashton Kutcher | Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Kutcher is used to being in the spotlight. He spent much of his youth in the public eye, starring in popular hit shows like That 70’s Show and Two and a Half Men. His celebrity only increased after establishing a successful movie career and his high-profile marriage with actor Demi Moore. But there were brief moments where Kutcher had a bit of resentment for his accomplishments and the attention they brought him.

If Kutcher could do it again, he even once confided that he might’ve pursued a different kind of acting career.

“Sometimes as an actor I wish I could start my career over,” Kutcher once said in a 2016 interview with The Associated Press. “Where people don’t know anything about me and I’d never do an interview and I’d never do a talk show because I’d never want them to know anything about me.”

Kutcher believed actors who had the ability to truly immerse themselves in their roles enjoyed the benefits of acting without the attention.

“Most people probably wouldn’t recognize Gary Oldman in his everyday life because they have no idea how he walks and how he talks. He’s such a chameleon from role to role. I think if you can do this job and be successful at the level of success you want to attain and do it without any of the fame — that would be the ultimate gig,” he added.

Ashton Kutcher became suspicious of everyone because of his celebrity

One of the reasons why Kutcher was occasionally at odds with his fame was because of how it influenced his relationships. Because of the very public nature of his profession, the former Punk’d host began to feel distrustful of others. Which sometimes made it difficult for him to bond with potential partners.

“I’ve finally learnt that some things in life have more merit when they’re kept secret,” Kutcher once said in an interview with Madame Figaro (via Contact Music). “Relationships are one of those things. When you become a celebrity, you start being suspicious in every new circumstance. But I’d like to relate more to other people, be able to help them even.”

The comic actor asserted that, despite his celebrity status, he was no different than most at the end of the day. Which meant he experienced many of the same problems in his personal life the average person did.

“I’m just like any other guy. The difference is that people think my life is better than theirs. It’s not completely false, but I’ve also been down and had to pick up the pieces. But being an actor has definitely made me mature as a person,” Kutcher said.

Ashton Kutcher once shared he didn’t believe kids should grow up wanting to be famous

Kutcher felt that a new generation was growing up with fame being their end goal. The Butterfly Effect star believed the media was partially to blame for this thought process. But Kutcher urged the next generation that becoming famous shouldn’t be something to aspire to, which he knew from experience.

“I think that so much of what we see in the world today is this sort of propaganda machine around fame and around celebrity. And I actually think there are some kids in the world that grow up today that think, ‘When I grow up I want to be famous.’ Instead of, ‘When I grow up, I want to do something, I want to build something. I want to create something,'” Kutcher once said in an interview on The Ellen Show (via Georgian Journal).