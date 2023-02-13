Astrologer Predicts Challenges for King Charles III’s Reign Due to ‘Turbulent’ Star Sign

King Charles III‘s coronation is fast approaching. However, his ascension remains in the shadow of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over the United Kingdom for an astonishing 70 years. As this critical ceremony approaches, an astrologer sees challenges for King Charles III, predicting his reign will be “turbulent.”

Queen Elizabeth ruled for 70 years

Queen Elizabeth reigned over the United Kingdom for an astonishing 70 years. She ascended to the throne following her father’s death, King George VI. The king had two daughters and no sons, so Elizabeth, his oldest, became queen upon his death due to the line of succession. She was just 25 years old.

Elizabeth performed her first state opening of Parliament on November 4, 1952. Her coronation was held at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.

After Queen Elizabeth’s ascension, her son Prince Charles became heir apparent. He was given the title of Prince of Wales in 1958 and was invested in 1969. Elizabeth’s three other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Andrew, came in succession after her oldest son.

She weathered many personal storms, including the divorce of Charles from Princess Diana, Andrew from Sarah Ferguson, Anne from Captain Mark Phillips, and the fire that gutted the royal residence of Windsor Castle. Princess Diana’s death also placed Elizabeth under public scrutiny for the time it took for a royal response to the tragedy.

As King Charles prepares for his coronation, will he reign similarly to his mother, steadfastly? Or will his reign have a decidedly different slant? An astrologer predicts his future.

An astrologer predicts a ‘turbulent’ reign for King Charles III

Astrologer Debbie Frank spoke to Express about what the stars have in store as Charles’ coronation approaches. She suggests Charles’ reign will be quite different from his mother’s.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a sun sign Taurus who exhibited all of the qualities of this sign throughout her reign,” Debbie explained. “Her steadiness, constancy, dedication to duty, and commitment never faltered.”

She continued, “Taurus is a sign of perseverance and patience. We never saw the queen flying off the handle. She had an unerring capacity to maintain that ‘always the same’ persona.”

However, Charles, a Scorpio sun sign, is the opposite of his mother. Debbie called Charles’ sign “turbulent.”

“As a Sun Sign Scorpio, one that carries intense feelings and a great desire to reform and transform, King Charles will find it hard to keep his passions in check.”

King Charles III will have to ‘reign in’ his passions ahead of the coronation

As the Prince of Wales, Charles was able to indulge in and pursue many of his passion projects, including sustainability, preservation, gardening, and various charities that help disadvantaged youth. However, as king of the United Kingdom, he must appear more impartial regarding specific topics.

Debbie told Express, “There is such a strong reservoir of intensity in the new King that we can expect his personal feelings to be expressed many times in the future. However much he vows to be impartial, he will inevitably provoke strong reactions in others and express the depth of his own feelings.”

She believes King Charles III risks alienating some subjects with his intense emotions, claiming he will have to “rein in his passionate nature somewhat.” She concluded: “Being king is not so much about his pet projects, but the everyday wearing of the crown as a figurehead.”

King Charles III’s coronation and crowning of Camilla, Queen Consort, will occur on May 6, 2023. The Coronation Service will take place at Westminster Abbey. They will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession from Buckingham Palace. Following the ceremony, the couple will return to Buckingham Palace, where other royal family members will join them.